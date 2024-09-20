Nextcloud Hub 9 released: New features, more security, updated performance

Nextcloud has launched Nextcloud Hub 9, a significant update to its open-source cloud-based collaboration platform. It introduces several new features to improve user experience, performance, and security.

Enhanced security in Nextcloud Hub 9

Nextcloud Hub 9 lets you strengthen your security and administrative controls even further with several new fine-grained security tools and mechanics:

The option to set up a PIN code for passwordless authentication, adding an extra layer of security in case someone gains access to your security key.

The ability to restrict admin actions to internal IP addresses, preventing admin settings changes from users outside trusted IP ranges.

More flexible delegation of admin rights, allowing the assignment of user management rights without granting full admin privileges.

The capability to enable both E2EE and SSE simultaneously in Nextcloud Hub.

Improved metadata extraction features, including support for PDF files.

Support for Azure Information Protection file tags.

Other key features

Presentations and security: Nextcloud’s presentation editor now supports 3D transitions for slideshows, and Office significant security improvements include enhanced encryption for files and safer container processes.

File management enhancements: Users can now filter files by type, modification date, and people, making file browsing more efficient. The tree-view sidebar simplifies navigating complex folder structures.

PDF templates and forms: Nextcloud Office allows for creating and filling document templates with forms, ideal for automating tasks like reports, feedback forms, and timesheets.

Nextcloud Tables: The no-code platform adds new import/export features, a “Users and Groups” column, and schema export, enabling faster and more flexible data management.

Nextcloud Talk updates: The platform’s chat feature adds moderation tools like role management, time tracking, voice muting, the ability to ban disruptive users, offline conversation access, and compatibility with Apple Vision Pro.

Nextcloud Mail: Nextcloud Assistant flags emails that need a reply, and advanced filtering options streamline email management. Phishing detection tools now help protect users from risky emails.