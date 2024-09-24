ArmorCode unveils two modules to help reduce software-based risks

ArmorCode announced the expansion of its platform with the launch of two new modules for Penetration Testing Management and Exceptions Management.

Alongside AI-powered Correlation and Remediation, these modules further advance ArmorCode’s leading platform capabilities to reduce the time, effort, and cost of addressing the riskiest vulnerabilities from any source through any remediation, mitigation, or exception workflow.

ArmorCode Penetration Testing Management Module

Modern security teams must manage the full lifecycle of application security findings no matter how or where they are found. Beyond automated scanning tools, organizations rely heavily on penetration tests and manual assessments to identify exploitable vulnerabilities and flaws that automated solutions miss.

However, managing penetration tests and associated findings is a pervasive challenge. Early adopters and design partners of ArmorCode’s Penetration Testing Management Module say they often spend 50%-60% of their time documenting findings and creating reports rather than testing.

Integrating findings into security workflows is also cumbersome. This means high-risk vulnerabilities persist longer. It takes more time and people to conduct tests, and once findings are incorporated, security teams struggle to streamline the right risk reduction workflows.

“Organizations face two primary challenges to reducing software-based risks: the fractured nature of security ecosystems and the limitations of manual security efforts and processes to keep pace with modern software development and delivery,” said Nikhil Gupta, CEO of ArmorCode.

“ArmorCode’s vendor independent governance platform tackles both challenges. Our new Penetration Testing Management and Exceptions Management modules directly respond to our customers’ need to handle findings from different sources through different remediation paths and routes. It also expands our power to tap into synergies across the security ecosystem, train newly available large language models (LLMs), and deliver AI-powered solutions that empower teams to reduce critical security debt at unprecedented speed and scale,” added Gupta.

Key features of the ArmorCode Penetration Testing Management Module include:

Seamless integration with security data sources: Unify management of pentest results with findings from all sources – including automated scanners and manual assessments.

Unify management of pentest results with findings from all sources – including automated scanners and manual assessments. AI-powered report ingestion: Automatically create findings from unstructured PDF reports from third parties and historical assessments.

Automatically create findings from unstructured PDF reports from third parties and historical assessments. An intuitive user experience: Manage assessment projects, create findings, and generate reports with customizable templates, a feature-rich markdown editor, and an intuitive drag-and-drop user interface.

The module augments ArmorCode’s 250+ security tool integrations to unify findings across all sources in one independent platform, including code, cloud, infrastructure, and supply chain scanners as well as penetration tests and manual assessments. With over 10 billion findings processed, ArmorCode delivers meaningful AI to unify, prioritize, and automate risk reduction workflows no matter where findings are discovered or how they are remediated, mitigated, or managed.

“ArmorCode’s Penetration Testing Management Module adds another layer to the ArmorCode ecosystem that serves as the risk-based hub of our application security program,” said Gusti Benawi, Head of Application Security at Shutterfly. “We conduct penetration tests as part of our holistic secure development process. This solution complements ArmorCode’s integrations with our scanners, build tools, and ticketing system and makes it easy to manage and report on all findings in one platform.”

ArmorCode Exceptions Management Module

Security teams must manage application weaknesses and vulnerabilities from discovery and triaging to ticketing and remediation. However, not every finding can be fixed promptly or at all. Competing priorities, the lack of available fixes, and other factors can necessitate exceptions to remediation and mitigation. ArmorCode Exceptions Management Module delivers governance and guardrails to manage these exceptions by documenting and running proposals through a mature approval process.

Together, these modules reflect the maturity of the ArmorCode AI-powered ASPM Platform. As organizations seek to optimize their remediation efforts, ArmorCode shortens the lifecycle of the riskiest vulnerabilities from any source, for any team, and for any remediation workflow.