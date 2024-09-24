NETGEAR announces three WIFI 7 routers to secure connectivity for homes of any size

NETGEAR expanded its Nighthawk WiFi 7 standalone router line to include the new RS600, RS500, and RS200. The lineup of Nighthawk routers is built on the company’s promise to deliver the latest WiFi 7 technology combined with powerful WiFi performance and secure connectivity for homes of any size.

Powerful, secure WiFi 7 for everyone

Since the launch of NETGEAR’s first WiFi 7 offering – Nighthawk RS700S – multi-gig internet speeds have become more accessible and affordable, and IoT devices that require extreme low latency and higher throughput continue to be adopted at high rates. WiFi 7, which is 2.4x faster than WiFi 6, offers enhanced performance to address the ever-growing demands of modern connectivity.

This next-generation technology supports increased capacity across multiple connected smart home devices, providing faster speeds, near-zero latency and the ability to handle the demands of high-quality video streaming as well as advanced computing, including AI-driven applications and AR/VR experiences.

“WiFi 7 represents a monumental leap forward in wireless technology, and adoption has quickly picked up momentum with more and more WiFi 7 devices coming to market, including the recently announced iPhone 16,” said David Henry, president and GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “NETGEAR’s latest Nighthawk RS600, RS500, and RS200 routers gives more households access to the connectivity benefits of WiFi 7 while also delivering robust network security to protect their homes and digital lives.”

Expanded Nighthawk WiFi 7 portfolio

The new standalone WiFi 7 routers join the Nighthawk RS700S and RS300 to deliver speed, low latency, and high capacity, backed by robust router security.

Each router sports a sleek, slender chassis with patented omni-directional internal antennas to push signals to the farthest range, providing 360 degrees of coverage in and around the home. Each household can select a Nighthawk router that best fits its unique needs and budget to unlock the latest multi-gig internet speeds with the 2.5 Gig or 10 Gig internet port.

The Nighthawk App is an easy way to configure WiFi for peak performance on priority devices, easily manage the network from anywhere, including pausing the internet, running internet speed tests, tracking internet data usage, setting up separate guest networks, and more.

Network and device protection

While advanced technologies and applications offer significant benefits, they also expose households to potential cyber threats that could be leveraged to compromise privacy and security, which could lead to several consequences such as a loss of service or a breach of your personal information. In fact, home networks see an average of 10 attacks every 24 hours.

In 2023, the highest number of IoT device vulnerabilities were mostly found in TV sets (34%), smart plugs (18%), digital video recorders (13%), and routers (12%). What’s at risk is vital and NETGEAR helps to make protection easy.

Powered by encryption protocols and advanced threat detection mechanisms, NETGEAR routers stand as the first line of defense against evolving cyber threats by including security features such as automatic firmware updates, VPN support, cutting-edge WPA3 security, access control, and guest WiFi network options.

For added protection, the RS600, RS500, and RS200 include a 30-day trial of NETGEAR Armor Powered by Bitdefender, a service that provides an additional layer of security for connected devices and added privacy with VPN. Unlike traditional endpoint antivirus products, Armor is built into the router as a security solution that protects devices connected to the network, virtually eliminating the need for multiple security subscriptions or software.

Backed by Artificial Intelligence, Armor provides real-time alerts when threats are detected and blocked, and offers customized recommendations to strengthen customers’ security and privacy at home and on-the-go.

Each router also comes with NETGEAR Smart Parental Controls to easily manage kids’ time online across their connected devices and promote good online habits for the family. Basic features are available free of charge. A subscription fee applies for a Premium Plan after a 30-day trial.

Availability

The NETGEAR Nighthawk RS600, Nighthawk RS500, and Nighthawk RS200 are available now on NETGEAR.com and at other major retailers subsequently.