NICE Actimize Fraud Investigation combats fraud and financial crime

NICE Actimize launched AI-powered Fraud Investigations solution that facilitates end-to-end fraud management capabilities from detection to investigations.

Explicitly designed to enable fraud investigations post detection, the new solution helps financial institutions save both time and money with its automated workflow and robust fraud-specific case management capabilities. Advanced Generative AI embedded in the solution also provides automation that help financial institutions quickly address customer concerns and consistently meet regulatory timelines.

The NICE Actimize Fraud Investigation solution breaks down the siloes between the fraud prevention and investigation functions while creating an automated feedback loop that helps financial institutions use operational findings to stop more fraud from occurring.

Additionally, the solution streamlines the management of claims and facilitates efficient reimbursement processes, while lowering the cost of recovery. Among its capabilities, the fraud investigations solution simplifies SAR (Suspicious Activity Report) filing for fraud teams with automated fields, narrative generation, and e-filing capabilities.

“Fighting fraud and financial crime doesn’t just stop at the moment of detection. Fraud investigation results and decisions provide critical insights that can stop future fraudulent transactions,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “By redefining efficiency and reducing costs for a financial institution, NICE Actimize’s Fraud Investigation solution also fosters customer trust and loyalty through its seamless claims resolution process.”

“Considering regulation in the UK and competition within banking, protecting customers from scams and ensuring swift claims resolution is critical for financial institutions. A robust fraud investigation solution is needed to not only better prevent scams and authorized fraud but to minimize losses and protect against first party fraud,” explains Trace Fooshee, Strategic Advisor in the Fraud and AML practice, Datos Insights.

NICE Actimize’s Fraud Investigations solution works seamlessly with its advanced IFM Fraud Management Platform.