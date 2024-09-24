Osano reduces complexity for data privacy professionals

Osano announced advanced capabilities within its platform, including tighter integration of its data mapping and assessment modules and powerful reporting and risk management capabilities.

Privacy teams are often under-resourced and overwhelmed by manual work. According to the IAPP-EY Privacy Governance Report, 63% of privacy professionals agree the limited availability of resources within their organization impacts their ability to deliver on privacy goals. These updates, which will launch in early Q4, help data privacy professionals streamline work and reduce complexity.

“Today’s privacy professionals struggle with a lack of data visibility, lack of privacy resources, and constantly changing regulations — putting their customers’ data at risk and their company in danger of non-compliance,” said Arlo Gilbert, CEO at Osano. “Giving teams the ability to proactively spot risks and work more seamlessly across the platform helps them better address all these challenges to strengthen both the business and consumer trust.”

New features enable proactive risk mitigation and change the game for data mapping and assessments

Updates across the Osano platform address these critical challenges privacy teams face, enabling them to move faster, spot risk early, promote collaboration on privacy efforts, and build trust with customers by better protecting their personal data.

Osano’s new dashboards enable better visualization that enhances risk mitigation with more actionable information, including risk alerts, task prioritization, and progress tracking. Privacy managers can now address potential threats before they impact customer and business data, ensuring ongoing data protection and improvement.

Enhanced data mapping and assessment capabilities enable privacy professionals to more effectively leverage high-value data collection points (“umbrella sources”) to simplify data discovery, minimize integration complexity, and identify shadow IT to mitigate risk. These processes can be hindered by an over-reliance on 1:1 point integrations, which lack visibility into the overall data ecosystem and are cumbersome to set up and maintain.

With Osano Data Mapping, privacy professionals can now:

Integrate with more “umbrella sources” like SSO applications, CDPs, data lakes, and warehouses—streamlining the mapping process and boosting visibility into all data sources across the business.

Gain clearer insights into data flows across the entire ecosystem, both internally and externally, with lineage discovery.

Save time and improve collaboration by automating assessments, pre-populating them with known data, and allowing respondents to save time and focus on updates to existing information.

More strategically deploy 1:1 integrations in combination with umbrella sources to reduce integration maintenance and data mapping complexity.

“A big part of our objective at Osano is to make it easier to do the right thing with regards to data privacy,” said Brian Herr, Osano CPO. “These product updates deliver on that by further enabling operational efficiency and interoperability within our platform. Privacy teams have more tools to proactively reduce risk and can refocus time saved on high-value work.”