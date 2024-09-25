Bitwarden inline autofill empowers users to fill passkeys directly from their vault

Bitwarden announced further enhancements to inline autofill capabilities within the Bitwarden browser extension.

Following the recent addition of autofill for cards and identities, this update ensures seamless autofill of passkeys, providing a faster, more secure, and convenient way for users to log into websites and applications that support passkey authentication. Bitwarden continues to see strong momentum in passkey adoption. Since announcing passkey management earlier this year, daily passkey creation peaked this summer at more than 500% from the peak rate at the start of 2024.

Passkeys are a passwordless authentication method that eliminates common security vulnerabilities associated with traditional passwords. With built-in phishing resistance and two-factor authentication, passkeys ensure a secure and effortless sign-in experience. Bitwarden inline autofill for passkeys empowers users to select and fill passkeys directly from their vault, streamlining the authentication process across devices and accounts.

Passkey adoption momentum continues

Nearly 50% of all passkeys created with Bitwarden were added in the last three months, as major companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon continue to promote passkey technology.

The Bitwarden community-driven PasskeyIndex saw a 76% increase in submissions of services supporting passkey authentication over the past six months. This growth highlights a broader shift toward passkeys as a modern, secure authentication method, driving a passwordless future for millions of users worldwide.

Supporting secure, passwordless authentication

Passkey support in the Bitwarden inline autofill menu enhances the login experience, making it easy for everyone to adopt secure, passwordless authentication solutions. First announced in November 2023, passkey management has empowered users to easily implement this secure authentication method. The updated autofill capabilities for passkeys further simplify the login process.

Additionally, users can also sign into and access their Bitwarden vaults with passkeys, without typing in a username or password.

Continued support and new enhancements

Inline autofill for passkeys: For websites that support passkey authentication, the Bitwarden inline autofill menu suggests matching passkeys saved in the user’s vault. Users can select the passkey they want to use, simplifying the login process without traditional passwords.

For websites that support passkey authentication, the Bitwarden inline autofill menu suggests matching passkeys saved in the user’s vault. Users can select the passkey they want to use, simplifying the login process without traditional passwords. Cross-platform compatibility: Passkeys stored in Bitwarden can be used seamlessly across mobile devices, browser extensions, and ecosystems, ensuring consistent, and secure cross-platform availability.

Passkeys stored in Bitwarden can be used seamlessly across mobile devices, browser extensions, and ecosystems, ensuring consistent, and secure cross-platform availability. Enhanced business adoption: The inline autofill menu supports broader adoption of passwordless authentication within organizations, making it easy for employees to discover and use passkeys for secure access to company accounts.

Feature availability

Inline autofill for passkeys is available to all Bitwarden users, alongside existing autofill options such as keyboard shortcuts, context menus, autofill on page load, manual autofill, and the expanded inline autofill menu. This update, along with recent enhancements like autofill for cards and identities, expands Bitwarden browser extension capabilities to support more secure, simplified sign-in and form filling experiences.

Passkey support is currently available for most browser extensions, with Safari support coming in a future release.