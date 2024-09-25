Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 25, 2024

CISO

Guardz | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and implement security policies and procedures to enhance the security of the company’s IT environment. Develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive information security strategy to protect company data, production systems, and networks from threats; ensure compliance with relevant security standards, regulations, and best practices (PCI DSS, SOX, ISO 27001, etc).

Cloud Security Architect

Nuix | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Architect, you will design, build, and secure cloud architecture on AWS and Azure, utilizing tools like Lacework, Mend, and SonarQube for continuous security and compliance. Develop and maintain secure cloud solutions, ensuring they meet industry standards and organizational security policies through hands-on implementation.

Cloud SOC Analyst / SOC Engineer

Visa | UK | Remote – View job details

As a Cloud SOC Analyst / SOC Engineer, you will monitor Information Security alerts using Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) to triage, mitigate, and escalate issues as needed while capturing essential details and artifacts. Mitigate and contain identified threats using approved incident response methodologies. Perform threat hunting using defined procedures and alert trend analysis to find inconspicuous threats. Identify trends, potential new technologies, and emerging threats which may impact the business.







Cyber Crime Threat Evaluation Manager

Bank of America | USA | On-site – View job details

The Cyber Crime Threat Evaluation Manager is responsible for identifying and assessing cyber threats across the cyber crime threat landscape, specifically evaluating emerging cyber crime trends and AI threats. The role involves developing strategy, analyzing cyber crime trends/activity and using actionable intelligence to devise preventative measures and/or controls to mitigate cyber attacks specific to the bank’s financial infrastructure and accounts.

Cybersecurity Engineer, Compliance

Electrolux Group | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, Compliance, you will create and maintain comprehensive security policies and procedures, support creation and maintenance of security compliance hub. Engage in adoption, implementation and automation of security compliance verification tools and methodology. Monitor and improve security processes and controls continuously.

Cyber Security Intern

Oeson | United Kingdom | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Cyber Security Intern, you will build a safe and secure system and gain knowledge of the principles of vulnerability assessment and reconnaissance to protect your infrastructure and web presence. Utilize practical exploits and assess how they affect your systems. Evaluate the risk assessment and perform threat modeling of a web application architecture.

Identity Security Specialist

Tecnimont | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an Identity Security Specialist, you will oversee user provisioning and deprovisioning, manage account access, and ensure compliance with identity lifecycle requirements. Administer privileged accounts and ensure robust permissions management. Monitor and respond to security incidents, conduct risk assessments, and manage information security risks.

Info Security Compliance Senior Specialist

SAP | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an Info Security Compliance Senior Specialist, you will develop and implement a comprehensive compliance program to ensure adherence to relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards. Develop and maintain the Delos Cloud Multi-Compliance Framework and related processes integrating in the overarching Management System landscape and Enterprise GRC strategy.

Information Security Engineer

Deep Instinct | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer, you will investigate security alerts, violations, and incidents, ensuring timely and effective responses. Implement the necessary security products and tools and constantly ensure they work well. Contribute to the development, implementation, and maintenance of SOC policies, processes, and procedures.

Information Security and Data Protection Manager

Taaleem | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security and Data Protection Manager, you will develop and maintain information security policies, standards, procedures, and guidance. Conduct risk assessments to identify potential vulnerabilities and make recommendations to mitigate risks. Investigate suspected and actual security incidents, produce reports with recommendations, and ensure remedial actions are taken.

Head of Data Privacy Americas / Regional Director Data Privacy

ZEISS Group | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Data Privacy Americas / Regional Director Data Privacy, you will oversee the regional operational management of the North America data privacy framework, applicable policies and procedures, and the related governance operating model.

Mobile PenTester

Netsach Global | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Mobile PenTester, you will conduct vulnerability assessments and penetration testing on mobile and web applications, as well as containers. Identify and exploit vulnerabilities in mobile, web and containerized applications. Provide recommendations to improve the security of mobile and containerized applications. Work closely with development and security teams to implement security measures. Perform risk analysis and develop risk mitigation strategies.

Penetration Tester

TEKsystems | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct comprehensive penetration tests to identify and mitigate potential security vulnerabilities. Your day-to-day work will consist of picking up a pentest from company’s internal board and delivering end-to-end security assessments.

Principal Vulnerability Engineer

Oracle | Ireland | On-site – View job details

Principal Vulnerability Engineer responsibilities will include proactive research on new vulnerability signatures for the Java platform, create and maintain security tooling for the Java platform, conduct security assessment for new features that will be integrated into the JDK, and assisting development teams with security code review.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Carnegie Mellon University | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will support the operational capabilities and continued evolution of the Cybersecurity Assurance Team (CA), specifically focusing on cybersecurity training development and delivery. You will support cybersecurity assessments standardization and documentation, develop and employ security measurement approaches, and transition your knowledge and expertise to the broader community.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Coretelligent | USA | Remote – View job details

Aa a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will develop and deploy robust security solutions to protect Coretelligent’s clients networks, systems, and data. Regularly analyze vulnerabilities and risks, proactively identifying potential security threats and gaps by reviewing various security tools. Manage the full incident response lifecycle, including detection, analysis, containment, eradication, and recovery. Oversee SIEM, firewalls, IDS/IPS, and other tools to detect and respond to security events.

Senior Director Information Security Strategy & Portfolio

National Bank of Canada | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Director Information Security Strategy & Portfolio, you will develop and implement strategic planning and cross-functional vision for information security initiatives. Coordinate, prioritize, and manage the interdependencies of various initiatives across different information security teams and departments. Monitor, measure, and communicate the health status of the information security portfolio. Manage the budget for the information security project portfolio and provide recommendations to various decision-making bodies.

Senior Security Threat Specialist

Norton Rose Fulbright | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Threat Specialist, you will be responsible for proactively managing the threat landscape at the firm. Primary responsibilities include vulnerability management and threat management (including threat hunting). Other tasks include threat intelligence, threat hunting and service ownership of company’s vulnerability management products.

(Senior) Test Engineer Cybersecurity – SDV Hub

CARIAD | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a (Senior) Test Engineer Cybersecurity – SDV Hub, you will conduct comprehensive security testing, including penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and ethical hacking, to identify and address potential security risks in automotive systems. Develop detailed test plans outlining the scope, approach, resources, and schedule for cybersecurity testing activities, aligning with automotive industry standards.

Staff Cyber Security Engineer (Generative AI)

Unisys | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Staff Cyber Security Engineer (Generative AI), you will be focused on emerging technologies including AI. You will ensure technology is designed and deployed securely and aligned with Cyber Security and enterprise technology strategies. You will effectively communicate the importance of key Cyber programs and services to obtain support, trust and buy-in from business and technology teams to ensure security goals are being met.

Staff Threat Hunter

SentinelOne | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Staff Threat Hunter, you will conduct proactive threat hunting services for SentinelOne clients. Build, evolve, and expand hunting tooling, techniques and use-cases. Integrate relevant threat intelligence and dark web data into hunting operations. Advise engineering team on platform enhancements to further enable rapid and effective threat hunting. Work closely with clients to remediate threats and improve long-term security posture.