Halcyon offers ransomware protection for Linux environments
As an integral part of the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform, Halcyon Linux offers protection against ransomware attacks targeting Linux systems.
While ransomware operators were once almost exclusively focused on targeting Windows environments, the introduction of Linux variants represents a significant expansion of the addressable target range. In 2023, Linux-based ransomware attacks increased by 75% yet Linux-based systems and endpoints are often overlooked and without ransomware defenses.
“When it comes to ransomware protection, organizations typically prioritize securing Windows environments because that’s where the ransomware operators were focusing most of their attacks. However, Linux-based systems are at the core of most any organization’s infrastructure, and protecting these systems is often an afterthought,” said Jon Miller, CEO, Halcyon.
“The fact that Linux systems usually are always on and available means they provide the perfect beachhead for establishing persistence and moving laterally in a targeted network, and they can be leveraged for data theft where the exfiltration is easily masked by normal network traffic. As more ransomware operators are developing the capability to target Linux systems alongside Windows, it is imperative that organizations have the ability to keep pace with the expanded threat,” added Miller.
Halcyon Linux, powered through the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform, secures Linux-based systems offering comprehensive protection and rapid response capabilities, including:
- Real-time visibility and detection: Halcyon Linux monitors and detects ransomware-specific behaviors such as unauthorized access, lateral movement, or modification of critical files in real-time, providing instant alerts with critical context.
- Integrated ransomware response: When ransomware is suspected or detected, the Halcyon Ransomware Response Engine allows for rapid response and action.
- Data exfiltration prevention: Halcyon Data Exfiltration Protection (DXP) identifies and blocks unauthorized data transfers to protect sensitive information, safeguarding the sensitive data stored in Linux-based systems and endpoints.
- Efficient performance: Halcyon Linux runs with minimal resource impact, ensuring critical environments such as database servers or virtualized workloads, maintain the same performance.
- Cross-platform coverage: Halcyon provides protection on Windows and Linux, allowing for seamless ransomware protection across hybrid endpoints.
- 24/7/365 security analyst monitoring: Halcyon offers an around the clock Threat Response team, reviewing and responding to alerts so security teams can attend to other pressing priorities.