Concentric AI helps monitor and remediate risky Copilot activity

Concentric AI announced an AI-based DSPM functionality that identifies data access and activity risk from Copilot requests.

With this launch, enterprises can now for leverage AI-driven DSPM to track, monitor and seamlessly enforce access governance around Copilot activity and abnormal user requests, as well as remediate those scenarios to prevent data loss.

“Enterprises looking to roll out Copilot are worried that sensitive data can be accessed inappropriately by end users from all of these interactions,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI CEO. “With Concentric AI, enterprises can roll out Copilot with the peace of mind that our DSPM will help them easily implement least privilege access governance around their sensitive data ahead of a Copilot rollout, and also in real-time spot abnormal activity or inappropriate access requests to sensitive data and remediate them to prevent data loss.”

Concentric AI’s new Copilot integration module in its DSPM uniquely monitors user questions to Copilot and data access requests made by Copilot to service those requests. It then identifies risky data access scenarios by Copilot involving sensitive data such as PII, business confidential data, IP, and financial data.

Concentric AI conducts seamless classification and enforces permissions-driven access governance of requested data. It also offers search capabilities reporting specific requests initiated by users to Copilot and the data that was accessed, and logs an organization’s top users leveraging Copilot and their requests for sensitive data access.

Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence DSPM solution scans organizations’ data, detects sensitive and business critical content, identifies the most appropriate classification category, and automatically tags the data. Concentric AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve discovery and classification accuracy and efficiency to avoid endless regex rules and inaccurate end user labeling.

In addition, Concentric AI can monitor and autonomously identify risk to sensitive data from inappropriate permissioning, wrong entitlements, risky sharing, and unauthorized access. It can automatically remediate permissions and sharing issues or leverage other security solutions and cloud APIs to quickly and continuously protect exposed data.

Concentric AI’s new Copilot access governance capabilities are available today in the Semantic Intelligence platform.