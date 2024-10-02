PlexTrac unveils new capabilities to prioritize proactive security remediation

PlexTrac announced significant enhancements to its platform. These updates are designed to help enterprises and security service providers harness proactive security by offering business context, automating risk scoring to focus on what matters most, streamlining remediation workflows with event-driven interoperability, and measuring the effectiveness of proactive security measures in mitigating risk over time.

These new capabilities allow customers and partners to make significant strides in automating the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) lifecycle as part of an ongoing risk mitigation strategy.

The combination of these features enables service providers to deploy holistic risk and threat-based offerings that prioritize securing clients’ highest-value assets, make security findings actionable within clients’ native ticketing systems, and demonstrate ROI from services over time.

Enterprises can harness these new capabilities to foster tighter collaboration between red and blue teams to ensure efficient and effective response, shrink remediation cycle times, and measure the effectiveness of proactive security efforts over time.

PlexTrac’s new capabilities enable organizations to:

Prioritize remediation across centralized proactive security data: With configurable contextual risk scoring equations available at the finding level, users can break through the noise of endless findings that lack business context.

Automate risk scoring: By configuring scoring automation based on what's most important to their business, organizations can quickly identify the highest impact risks and make swift decisions around prioritized remediation efforts to lower Mean Time to Response (MTTR).

Streamline remediation workflows: Robust Jira workflows streamline the remediation and retesting handoff at both the organization and client level, tying into existing workflows and eliminating communication silos between teams. Additional events-based automation are available to set up via webhooks and may further tie into remediation efforts and existing workflows.

Gain real-time visibility and insights: A centralized platform provides visibility into progress and updates, while detailed analytics help organizations make data-based decisions and answer the question, "Are we improving risk over time?" Dynamically interact with real-time findings data for effective decision-making, reporting, and team/client communication.

“We are excited to introduce these new capabilities that help organizations make more informed decisions and measure their proactive security efforts by demonstrating progress in mitigating the risks that matter most to their business,” said Dan DeCloss, CTO, PlexTrac. “By leveraging a data intelligence layer to contextualize findings based on asset value, effectively prioritizing risk, and streamlining remediation workflows, our customers can take an important step in realizing the CTEM vision.”