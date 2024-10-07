Action1 offers extended endpoint management capabilities for macOS devices

Action1 announced its latest product release. As part of its platform enhancements, Action1 has introduced a new agent for macOS, enabling organizations with diverse IT environments to ensure unified, cross-platform patching automation and integrated software vulnerability management.

As the world’s #1 easiest-to-use patch management solution, according to G2, Action1 is committed to transforming and simplifying the patching routine for organizations of all sizes. Now becoming cross-platform, Action1 is revolutionizing macOS patching while consolidating multiple patch management approaches for different platforms.

The newly incorporated macOS support, including the latest macOS Sequoia, helps IT teams streamline vulnerability discovery, prioritization, and remediation for both operating systems and applications across the entire IT fleet. In addition, it offers extended endpoint management capabilities such as software deployment, scripting, and IT asset inventory for macOS devices. Action1 is available at no cost for the first 100 endpoints, without any functional limits for both macOS and Windows — and never expires.

According to the Action1 Software Vulnerability Ratings Report 2024, macOS experienced a 30% increase in exploited vulnerabilities in 2023, making it increasingly exposed to attacks targeting known vulnerabilities.

“With the growing complexity of IT ecosystems, it is a challenge for IT teams to unify vulnerability discovery and patching across all systems. Almost every Action1 customer has a mix of Windows and Mac endpoints. The new macOS support will help our customers protect all endpoints and eliminate security gaps that could expose them to cyber threats targeting vulnerabilities,”said Mike Walters, President of Action1.

“Most anticipated release of 2024. Beats Google’s Pixel, Gemini releases, iPhone 16 and all that Apple Intelligence jazz for me,” said an Action1 customer on Reddit.

In addition, Action1’s latest release includes multiple enhancements to boost the product’s functionality, security, and usability, including: