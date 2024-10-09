Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 9, 2024

Cloud Cybersecurity Analyst III

Texas Health and Human Services | USA | Hybrid

As a Cloud CSAIII, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and managing security solutions for cloud environments. You will ensure that cloud infrastructures are secure, resilient, and compliant with organizational policies and industry regulations. Your role will involve collaborating with various stakeholders to integrate security best practices into cloud solutions, maintaining a robust security posture, and supporting the organization’s strategic goals.

Cloud Engineer

ECOMMBX | Cyprus | On-site

As a Cloud Engineer, you will design cloud solutions, ensure scalability and reliability, and create architecture documentation. You will migrate applications to the cloud, automate deployments using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools, and implement CI/CD pipelines. Additionally, you will optimize cloud resources, monitor performance, and set up logging and alerts. You will ensure cloud security and regulatory compliance through audits and assessments, and manage cloud spending by optimizing costs through efficient resource allocation.







Cyber Security Automation Engineer

Fortive | India | On-site

As a Cyber Security Automation Engineer, you will design and develop automation scripts and tools for security operations. Automate repetitive tasks and processes to improve efficiency. Create automated incident response workflows to quickly mitigate security threats. Integrate automation tools with existing incident response platforms. Develop and implement automated solutions for threat detection. Integrate automated systems with threat intelligence platforms to identify and respond to emerging threats. Implement automated monitoring solutions to continuously assess the security posture.

Cyber Security Engineer

Adiutum | Belgium | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will manage and maintain the company’s security platforms. Evaluate security risks and develop policies and procedures to mitigate them. Monitor security systems for suspicious and unauthorized activities. Report security incidents and propose improvement strategies.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

Guardio | Israel | On-site

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will conduct in-depth analysis of cyber threat intelligence from diverse sources to uncover actionable insights on emerging cyber threats and attack patterns. Develop and manage sophisticated threat intelligence rules and monitoring systems. Design and maintain comprehensive threat intelligence dashboards.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Lexmark | USA | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will be responsible for implementing controls and securing enterprise information systems by developing and reviewing cybersecurity requirements and technology solutions. Assist cybersecurity operation teams during incident response or business continuity scenarios. Evaluate and improve cybersecurity controls around infrastructure as code, cloud applications, endpoints, servers, identity and log management practices.

Data Protection Specialist

TeamViewer | Germany | Hybrid

As a Data Privacy Specialist, you will play a critical role in ensuring compliance with data protection laws, supporting day-to-day operations and AI-related projects, managing privacy governance, and collaborating with key stakeholders to drive internal compliance and privacy-related improvements across the organization.

Enterprise Cyber Security Architect

Police Scotland | United Kingdom | On-site

As an Enterprise Cyber Security Architect, you will be responsible for the creation, development, maintenance and communication of the organisation’s enterprise Cyber Security Architecture. This will involve providing strategic cyber security architecture expertise, guidance and support to enable the secure delivery of the Digital Strategy technologies, the cyber security programme of work and the successful retention of national security accreditations.

IAM Specialist

Sobeys | Canada | Hybrid

As an IAM Specialist, you will perform internal control assessments and assist in continuous monitoring to identify and remediate control deficiencies. Assess the design and effectiveness of complex IAM controls and provide recommendations for process improvement. Review and optimize manual IAM processes, enhancing operational efficiency and security posture. Conduct regular audits and access reviews for multiple applications ensuring proper user entitlements.

ICT/Cyber Security Engineer

Honeywell | Italy | On-site

As an ICT/Cyber Security Engineer, you will contribute to the designing, engineering, configuring, implementing, commissioning, securing and supporting of ICT infrastructure (Server, Storage, Network, Virtual Platforms) and Enterprise Applications at both new and existing client sites. Contribute to Technical Risk Reviews (TRR) for projects in your respective district that involve ICT/Networking/Cyber Security. You will contribute to the development and implementation of robust security measures and best practices.

Incident Response Specialist

National Energy System Operator | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As an Incident Response Specialist, you will manage higher severity cyber and physical security incidents, ensuring resilience for the future system operator and the whole energy sector. Develop and maintain incident response plans, processes, and supporting documentation. Develop and implement the Incident Response process effectively to ensure successful remediation and restoration in the event of a security incident.

Network Engineer

Thinkproject | Germany | Hybrid

As a Network Engineer, you will design, configure, test, and maintain LAN/WAN/Security solutions and related services. Support all end-to-end network infrastructure across the business, ensuring that all assigned incidents and requests are managed within agreed SLA’s. Identify, diagnose and resolve network and security incidents and problems. Ensure the network estate complies with the organization’s required accreditation standards and internal policies.

Network Firewall Security Engineer

Bank of Ireland | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Network Firewall Security Engineer, you will be responsible for firewall estate operations activities, including governance and controls. You will oversee changes to the firewall hardware in conjunction with the vendor carrying out those changes. Additionally, you will be responsible for identifying, logging, and remediating risks in line with the BOI Risk Management process. Review requests for change and translate business requirements (non-technical language) into technical specifications.

Penetration Tester

PepsiCo | USA | Hybrid

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct penetration tests across Web applications, APIs, mobile applications, infrastructure, cloud environments, and devices. Conduct red team engagements across complex environments (including operational technologies). Drive all phases of penetration tests and red team engagements, including scoping, planning, communications, timelines, and execution of key activities (reconnaissance, vulnerability identification, exploitation, and reporting).

Principal Cyber Risk and Compliance Manager

NTT DATA | Australia | Hybrid

As a Principal Cyber Risk and Compliance Manager, you will focus on assuring the delivery of NTT services to the agreed security standard and helping clients adopt additional security capability to enhance the client’s security posture. Lead regular NTT internal security reviews to ensure compliance with applicable frameworks.

Principal Security Engineering Lead – Emerging Technologies

Red Hat | Ireland | Hybrid

As a Principal Security Engineering Lead – Emerging Technologies, you will be involved in the research and productization of new security-related technologies that will ultimately become part of Red Hat’s overall solution portfolio. You’ll be responsible for planning, design and prototyping of security projects, working with a variety of stakeholders in open source communities around the world as well as within Red Hat itself.

Red Team Lead

Porsche Digital | Israel | Hybrid

As a Red Team Lead, you will design and execute sophisticated penetration tests and simulated attacks on our organization’s networks, systems, and infrastructure to uncover vulnerabilities. Lead the team in conducting comprehensive hacking campaigns, utilizing a wide array of tools and techniques, including onsite penetration testing, and custom exploit development. Work closely with other security teams to provide actionable recommendations for remediation and security enhancements, ensuring alignment with Porsche’s overarching security strategies.

Security officer

Cognizant | UAE | Hybrid

As a Security officer, you will lead the design and implementation of secure application architectures using Thales CCKM Imperva Cloud Data Protection and GCP HSM. Oversee the integration of Fortanix KMaaS Azure HSM and Akeyless into existing systems to enhance security measures. Develop and maintain security protocols using AWS Secret Manager AWS Key Management Service and Azure Key Vault. Conduct regular security assessments and audits to ensure the integrity of application security.

Senior IT Security Engineer

BitMEX | Australia | Remote

As a Senior IT Security Engineer, you will ensure the functionality and security of critical SaaS applications by configuring, supporting, and troubleshooting them. Identify opportunities for improvement through automation and integration with other platforms to enhance efficiency and security. Manage user accounts and enforce security policies across various systems to meet organizational security objectives and compliance requirements.

Senior Network Architect

AceNet | UAE | On-site

As a Senior Network Architect, you will design and develop comprehensive network architecture to support AI, data, and software engineering requirements. Develop and implement strategies for network integration, optimization, and security, focusing on AI and data-intensive applications. Conduct regular security assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and mitigate risks, particularly for AI and data applications.

Senior Offensive Cyber Security Engineer

Astranis Space Technologies | USA | On-site

As a Senior Offensive Cyber Security Engineer, you will conduct penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and red team exercises across the company’s digital landscape to identify and mitigate potential security threats before they become incidents. You will collaborate with defense teams to enhance security posture by providing detailed feedback and recommendations based on your findings. Additionally, you will develop and refine offensive security strategies, tools, and methodologies to ensure the company stays ahead of adversaries.

Staff Engineer, Identity & Access Management (IAM)

Recursion | Canada | On-site

As a Staff Engineer, Identity & Access Management (IAM), you will drive IAM implementation as part of company’s larger zero-trust security strategy. Architect and design cloud-based identity governance, access management and cloud directory solutions. Implement RBAC/ABAC based IAM workflows for onboarding and ongoing identity lifecycle management. Establish well-defined KPIs, KCIs, and KRIs that provide visibility into IAM control effectiveness and support continuous improvement.

Systems Security & Networking Engineer

Experis Italia | Italy | Hybrid

As a Systems Security & Networking Engineer, you will administer VMware ESX vSphere infrastructure, including vSphere OS performance tuning and management. You will implement, configure, and maintain VMware ESXi hosts, vCenter Server, and virtual machines across multiple physical sites, adhering to industry best practices and security standards. Additionally, you will engineer, deploy, operationalize, maintain, and support Active Directory.