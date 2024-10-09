Edgio Premier Bot Manager detects, classifies and mitigates bot traffic

Edgio launched Premier Bot Manager, a next-generation bot management solution designed to protect enterprise applications against increasingly sophisticated automated threats.

Premier Bot Manager introduces enhanced detection capabilities, AI-powered threat intelligence, and granular categorization of known and unknown bot attacks, providing organizations with comprehensive visibility and defense against bots including credential abusers, scrapers, and DDoS attackers.

Building on the success of Edgio’s previous Advanced Bot Management solution that saw wide adoption upon its release, Premier Bot Manager offers a more sophisticated and customizable approach to managing bot traffic. By analyzing bot behavior and intent, the solution applies advanced classification techniques, the latest JA4+ device fingerprints, and customer-dedicated AI models to deliver precise identification and mitigation of automated threats.

Key features of Premier Bot Manager include:

Dedicated AI models: Tailored to individual customer traffic profiles, dedicated AI pipelines offer bespoke bot detection and scoring, delivering higher efficacy against advanced persistent bots.

Enhanced Known bot classification: Distinguishes known bots more granularly by use case, such as SEO, image scraping, AI, monitoring and more, providing security and business teams with detailed insights into known bot behavior and granular control over them.

Bot score threat intelligence: Provides additional classification (e.g. credential stuffing, scraping, etc.) and context for unknown bots with a maliciousness score, enabling better decision making and more effective mitigating actions.

JA4+ detection: Leverages the latest Transport Layer Security (TLS) fingerprints to identify and control threat actors, across different layers of Edgio Security solutions.

“Bot attacks remain a significant threat for enterprise online businesses, and the emergence of more advanced techniques requires next level protection,” said Todd Hinders, CEO at Edgio. “Premier Bot Manager brings together cutting-edge technologies from our in-house AI capabilities to create a solution that detects, classifies and mitigates bot traffic based on behavioral and signature techniques. This empowers our customers to stay one step ahead of malicious actors while maintaining peak application performance.”

Premier Bot Manager is fully integrated into Edgio’s Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform, working in tandem with existing security layers including Web Application Firewall (WAF), DDoS protection, API Security, and Client-Side Protection for a holistic approach to web security. Its low-latency edge deployment ensures that security measures are enforced without sacrificing speed, keeping customer applications fast and secure.

With a simple deployment process and a predictable pricing model based on the web properties rather than traffic volume, Premier Bot Manager offers enterprises a scalable, cost-effective solution to combat evolving automated threats.