Tidal Cyber empowers organizations to improve their protection efforts

Tidal Cyber announced that it now incorporates test results from Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) tools and other sources to complement the company’s existing Threat-Informed Defense capabilities.

With this new integration, Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition users can gain greater insight into the true state of their defenses as a result of better targeted tests, ultimately completing the cycle of effective defenses and efficient operations.

This enhancements provide users with the increased confidence that their threat intelligence and defensive measures are optimally aligned with their environment, ensuring that they can maximize their investments and reach the greatest possible protection for their specific assets. With the test results provided by BAS, Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition users can answer critical questions they might struggle to otherwise answer, such as:

Where are my defensive capabilities not working as intended?

Where can I improve the accuracy of my defensive stack model?

Where are my defenses weakest?

Where can I show how and why I was well-defended?

“Tidal Cyber empowers organizations to exponentially improve their protection efforts with visibility into how well defended they are and if their defensive capabilities are working as intended,” said Rick Gordon, CEO, Tidal Cyber. “The ability to add test results is a game changer for the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) market, as we are the first vendor to bring Threat-Informed Defense and BAS together in a way that works for large enterprises. This is already proving to be hugely valuable to our customers.”

Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that enables security leaders and practitioners to optimize their security defenses against the threats relevant to their organization. The platform provides a Tidal Confidence Score for each relevant attacker behavior identified in MITRE ATT&CK, third-party cyber threat intelligence tools and an organization’s internal threat researchers.

Through the development of Coverage Maps, Tidal Cyber provides an aggregated view of all relevant threats and defenses. With the addition of BAS, Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition can compare and contrast test results with the existing Tidal Confidence Score capability, ultimately providing insights not possible with any other product on the market today.

Test results can be supplied to Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition by:

A BAS tool, such as integrations with AttackIQ or SafeBreach

Manual data entry via the Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition user interface, made particularly useful for human red teams and the use of tools such as Atomic Red Team

Using the Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition application programming interface (API)

The Tidal Cyber Breach and Attack Simulation Integration is available now as part of Tidal Cyber Enterprise Edition.