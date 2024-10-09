Trulioo Fraud Intelligence fights fraud during onboarding

Trulioo launched Trulioo Fraud Intelligence, a new capability that delivers predictive risk insights across more than 195 countries.

Trulioo Fraud Intelligence transforms how global businesses fight synthetic and third-party fraud. The capability provides comprehensive coverage across diverse markets by combining hundreds of risk indicators with consortium data, advanced velocity monitoring and real-time signal monitoring, all through a modern, single API. The Trulioo API streamlines integration, reduces time to market and enables developers to access all Trulioo services via a single token and endpoint, regardless of region or product category.

All-in-one global fraud prevention

The global Trulioo Fraud Intelligence capability integrates easily with Trulioo Know Your Customer data checks, Identity Document Verification and Watchlist Screening to provide a comprehensive risk profile of anyone anywhere in the world. Fraud Intelligence adapts to specific industry use cases as well as local languages, and it democratizes fraud prevention with robust signaling and threat scoring.

Key features of Trulioo Fraud Intelligence:

One integrated platform: The Trulioo global platform integrates KYC data checks, Identity Document Verification, Watchlist Screening and Fraud Intelligence to provide complete risk profiles. Organizations can easily set and update rules to balance compliance, friction and fraud prevention for a powerful customer experience.

Sophisticated fraud signals: Trulioo fine-tunes its proprietary, industry-specific models, machine learning and predictive features to meet fraud prevention needs. Trulioo delivers a consolidated risk score from consortium data and hundreds of indicators as well as complete visibility into all underlying data.

Global coverage: Trulioo provides comprehensive coverage with predictive risk intelligence for emails, phones and IP addresses across the globe. The Trulioo identity intelligence network ensures access to a breadth and depth of data that allows organizations to calibrate country-specific risk signals.

“The fragmented fraud prevention market forces businesses to rely on multiple point solutions to verify identities and monitor risk across regions,” said David Liu, Trulioo SVP of fraud and risk. “Trulioo Fraud Intelligence eliminates that burden. Large enterprises serving millions of customers can avoid complex, costly integrations by harnessing a unified, global capability that fights fraud during onboarding and beyond.”

Upon release, Trulioo Fraud Intelligence will be available in 195 countries, serving industries such as payments, banking and marketplaces. Future enhancements will include anomaly detection, allowing the identification of unusual spikes in behavior across a set of applications.