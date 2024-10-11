What you need to know to select the right GRC framework, North American Edition

Governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) frameworks help professionals assess an organization’s risk posture, align technological initiatives with business goals, and ensure regulatory compliance. However, choosing the appropriate framework can be a complex and challenging task.

Inside this North American guide (EU guide available here), you’ll find answers to these questions and more:

How does Governance, Risk and Compliance protect organizations?

What are the essential GRC frameworks?

What frameworks address cybersecurity and privacy?

What international frameworks are notable?

What is the role of the certified GRC professional?

Fill out the form to download your copy: