Netskope extends data security with DSPM capabilities

Netskope announced new enhancements to the Netskope One platform, extending the company’s data protection solutions to include integrated data security posture management (DSPM) capabilities.

Modern data protection continues to be a top priority for organizations as they optimize hybrid work environments, adopt artificial intelligence and machine learning tools at a rapid pace, grapple with privacy regulations, and encounter an ever-growing number of security threats.

The Netskope One platform has for many years seamlessly delivered advanced data protection at scale across web, cloud, email, endpoint, and on-premises needs, and today does so for thousands of enterprise organizations worldwide, including over 30 of the Fortune 100.

Netskope has also been consistently recognized over the past decade for its leadership in data protection, including in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, where it is ranked as highest in execution and furthest in vision, and its companion Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge report, where Netskope is among top-ranked vendors in data protection capabilities.

Now, through the continued expansion of Netskope One, coupled with Netskope’s recent acquisition and integration of DSPM innovator Dasera, Netskope customers and partners will benefit from an even broader range of capabilities. Netskope’s fully unified data protection solution can seamlessly deliver advanced security across web, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, email, endpoint, and on-premises use cases—including structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data stores and data lakes.

“An enterprise’s modern data security strategy aims to holistically know and control where their data is, what this data is, how it got there, the posture of the data store, how sensitive data is being used, who or what has access to it, and how to ensure real-time and granular data policies are enforced,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO, Netskope.

“Our goal has always been to enable this modern data security strategy by bringing the broadest and deepest data protection using a single, holistic platform, which we call Netskope One. In my dialogue with security leaders around the world in the past months, it is clear that they are excited for DSPM capabilities to be part of the Netskope One platform. The last thing they want is yet another point solution trying to tackle one part of the data protection problem—so, having a truly unified platform like Netskope One to cover the breadth and depth of their use cases across web, cloud, email, endpoint, on-prem, and wherever their data is has been very appealing,” concluded Beri.

The Netskope DSPM module will be generally available as part of the Netskope One platform immediately.