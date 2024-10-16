Product showcase: Secure and scale your network with NordLayer’s advanced security solutions

Cybersecurity threats have become increasingly prevalent and sophisticated in recent years, posing significant risks to businesses of all sizes. In 2023, there were 3,122 data breaches affecting approximately 349 million victims, highlighting the urgent need for robust network security solutions in our fast-paced, distributed work environments.

NordLayer offers a sophisticated, scalable solution designed for businesses that require high-level protection without sacrificing flexibility. Developed using NordVPN’s world-class standards, NordLayer builds on a foundation of expertise to make network security hassle-free.

NordLayer overview: Advanced security with seamless deployment

NordLayer delivers security service edge (SSE) solutions, incorporating a zero trust network access (ZTNA) approach, secure web gateway (SWG), and firewall as a service (FWaaS) to protect businesses from evolving cyber threats. Whether your team is remote or office-based, NordLayer adapts to the modern work landscape with advanced network protection features that meet the highest regulatory standards, including HIPAA, GDPR, and ISO 27001.

Over 8,500 businesses trust NordLayer, a platform that enhances internet security with tools designed to simplify complex network setups. Its hardware-free design ensures easy implementation, while features like data encryption, network segmentation, and identity access management help businesses stay compliant with regulatory requirements.

Why choose NordLayer?

NordLayer is designed to meet the evolving security needs of modern businesses, providing a robust, scalable, and easy-to-implement solution. Here are the key reasons why NordLayer stands out:

Zero trust security: Leverage an identity-first approach that continuously verifies user identities and devices, enforcing strict access policies based on user behavior and endpoint trust.

Fast deployment with seamless integration: Set up network protection in under 10 minutes via pre-configured templates and quick integrations with IAM solutions such as Azure AD and Okta. This rapid deployment reduces downtime and minimizes operational disruption.

Cloud Firewall and access control: NordLayer’s Cloud Firewall can be configured per zone or application, providing multi-layer protection against unauthorized access. It can also use granular policies and network segmentation to isolate sensitive resources.

Global reach: With over 30 global server locations—including Brazil, RSA, Australia, and Hong Kong—NordLayer ensures optimal performance and redundancy, supporting companies with international or remote operations.

Features that set NordLayer apart

In addition to its core benefits, NordLayer provides advanced security features tailored to modern organizations:

Business VPN: Encrypts internet traffic and hides user IPs, maintaining privacy and security for remote access and safe data transfer across various business environments

NordLynx: A WireGuard-based protocol that enhances performance without compromising privacy

Shared gateways: Encrypts traffic, hides the source IP, and masks the user's real location, ensuring privacy and enabling testing of country-specific attributes for global businesses

Encrypts traffic, hides the source IP, and masks the user’s real location, ensuring privacy and enabling testing of country-specific attributes for global businesses ThreatBlock: Protects users from accessing malicious websites, preventing malware infections

DNS filtering by category: Allows administrators to deny access to specific online content categories

Deep packet inspection (Lite): Applies filtering technology to block specific application categories based on protocol classification

Custom DNS: Enables users to utilize their own DNS servers for added flexibility

Enables users to utilize their own DNS servers for added flexibility AES 256-bit/ChaCha20 encryption: Employs quantum-safe cryptography to protect data in transit

Download protection (coming soon): Scans newly downloaded files for malicious content, detecting and removing malware-infected files immediately

Flexible plans for growing businesses

NordLayer offers four flexible plans to accommodate businesses of all sizes:

Seamless integration and centralized management

NordLayer integrates effortlessly with existing IAM solutions and business tools, including Google Workspace and Okta. With centralized billing, automated provisioning, and a streamlined Control Panel, managing your network security is simple, allowing your IT team to focus on strategic tasks rather than manual configurations.

Final thoughts

NordLayer provides the tools necessary for modern businesses to safeguard their networks and adapt to evolving threats. Whether your team operates from one office or multiple locations across the globe, NordLayer adapts to meet your network security needs without compromising performance.

With NordLayer, safeguarding your business has never been easier or more reliable. Take the first step toward a more secure cyber future today.