Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity enhances threat detection and response

Cognizant announced the debut of Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity, a new addition to Cognizant’s Neuro suite of platforms, designed to amplify cybersecurity resilience by integrating and orchestrating point cybersecurity solutions across the enterprise.

Sophisticated threat actors, hybrid workforces, and the complexity of managing multiple security tools all weigh on an enterprise’s ability to manage cybersecurity risks. Traditional siloed technology and operations often lack the ability to deliver the insights that enable rapid decisions to preserve security and protect enterprise networks and data.

Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity addresses these challenges by providing an AI-enabled, user-friendly interface designed to enhance real-time decision-making across the enterprise.

“As cybersecurity challenges become increasingly sophisticated and threats more acute, enterprises must adapt continually to remain a step ahead of threat actors,” said Annadurai Elango, EVP and Global Head, Core Technologies and Insights, Cognizant. “CISOs are facing more risks than ever, and need a tool that can help reduce risk exposure, orchestrate across their security stack, and support comprehensive security coverage at enterprise scale. Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity is designed with these goals in mind.”

The key capabilities of Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity include:

Aggregation of point solution results : Aims to provide compounded cybersecurity query outputs, reducing interpretation complexity and enabling faster risk mitigation actions.

: Aims to provide compounded cybersecurity query outputs, reducing interpretation complexity and enabling faster risk mitigation actions. Unified security management : Integrates multiple security system outputs into a single platform, expected to harmonize and integrate data from various sources to provide a holistic view of security threats, vulnerabilities, and risk information.

: Integrates multiple security system outputs into a single platform, expected to harmonize and integrate data from various sources to provide a holistic view of security threats, vulnerabilities, and risk information. Enhanced threat detection and response : Advanced threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and incident response features with the goal of ensuring IT teams can detect and mitigate threats more effectively.

: Advanced threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and incident response features with the goal of ensuring IT teams can detect and mitigate threats more effectively. Intuitive interface : A unified, user-friendly interface that aims to adapt to the needs of different users, allowing for easy interaction with the platform and quick access to relevant information.

: A unified, user-friendly interface that aims to adapt to the needs of different users, allowing for easy interaction with the platform and quick access to relevant information. Scalability and flexibility: Designed to seamlessly grow and adapt alongside your organization, accommodating increasing data volumes, evolving security needs, and changing compliance requirements without disruption.

“Cognizant Neuro Cybersecurity aims to address enterprise challenges of tool proliferation, fragmented point solutions, and lack of integration,” said Kumar Avijit, Vice President, Everest Group. “This AI-embedded security platform can sit on top of existing enterprise toolsets and integrate disparate systems, thereby aiming to provide automated correlations for enhanced outcomes, and enabling centralized, streamlined security management for improved oversight.”