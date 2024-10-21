Aranya: Open-source toolkit to accelerate secure by design concepts

SpiderOak launched its core technology platform as an open-source project called Aranya. This release provides the same level of security as the company’s platform, which is already in use by the Department of Defense.

The Aranya project marks a turning point in defending against AI-driven attacks like malware, ransomware, command injection, and spoofing. By shifting security measures from traditional centralized solutions and network controls to being integrated directly into technology manufacturers’ applications and devices, it helps end-user organizations reduce costs, simplify security management, and minimize their exposure to threats.

With this secure by design approach, technology manufacturers from any industry can use Aranya to embed protections to ensure every message is authentic, authorized, and protected between applications, machines, and devices.

By leveraging the Aranya toolkit, developers can embed secure by design concepts into their products, enabling high-assurance message delivery, secure data exchange, and access control between applications, machines, and sensors without requiring additional security tools. The lightweight size of Aranya makes it ideal for supporting any deployment model, including low-size, weight, and power (SWaP) devices operating in decentralized, serverless architectures, ideal for the most challenging and constrained environments.

“The SpiderOak vision for the Aranya open-source project is to enable a massive community of developers with a toolkit to accelerate secure by design concepts embedding high assurance message delivery, identity management, and access control between applications, machines, and sensors while shrinking attack surfaces,” said Caitlin Marsh, SpiderOak VP of Product, told Help Net Security. “We believe it is essential to provide both the defense and commercial industries critical tools to cyber harden their most important systems while creating a user feedback loop to continually improve our platform and better protect national security and commerce.”

The Aranya project is now available on GitHub, complete with the resources you need to get started.

