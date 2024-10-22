Ivanti Neurons for App Control strengthens endpoint security

Ivanti introduced Ivanti Neurons for App Control, which safeguards devices from unauthorized applications.

In addition, Ivanti released new analytics in the Ivanti Neurons platform and new features for Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management to enhance security and ensure compliance. With Ivanti’s innovations and focus on exposure management, organizations can proactively safeguard themselves in today’s complex and evolving threat landscape.

Organizations are witnessing a fast-growing ecosystem of IT assets on their networks — making attack surfaces bigger and more complex than ever. According to Ivanti research, more than one in three IT professionals say they are less prepared to detect threats and respond to incidents compared to one year ago. In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, organizations must prioritize staying ahead of the escalating threats they face by proactively managing their exposure and controlling their applications.

Ivanti Neurons for App Control plays a crucial role in preventing malware and zero-day attacks by blocking the launch of suspicious and unauthorized applications. By examining file ownership and applying granular privilege management, it prevents unknown applications from running, helping ensure a secure and controlled environment. Leveraging cloud-based architecture, it enables remote management of endpoints, even those outside the corporate network.

In addition to Neurons for App Control, the Ivanti Neurons platform has released many innovations offering proactive exposure management:

Enhanced customization and reporting: To improve security and compliance posture, Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management’s new reporting engine streamlines and automates reporting — ensuring alignment with regulatory standards, proactively mitigating non-compliance risks and streamlining the audit process. In addition, improved deploy-by-risk customization allows administrators to define more precise and robust criteria for diverse remediation tasks, enabling a rapid and targeted response to potential threats.

Increased visibility with new analytics: New actionable analytics across the Ivanti Neurons platform equip teams with critical KPIs to optimize IT and security operations while improving decision making. This includes a customizable dashboard designer, out-of-the-box device and patch deployment reports.



“Today, organizations require visibility and control over their applications and endpoints. Our launch of Ivanti Neurons for App Control and recent updates to existing solutions provide customers with the necessary tools to proactively defend against threats, ensure compliance and make informed decisions to enhance their overall security posture,” said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, Ivanti’s CPO. “These advancements showcase our dedication to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions that effectively aid organizations in managing their cyber risks.”