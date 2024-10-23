Cybersecurity jobs available right now: October 23, 2024

Cybersecurity Engineer

Texas Instruments | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design, implement and maintain cybersecurity controls for security tools to help drive zero trust and secure by design principles across complex environments. Validate and test security configurations and controls to a variety of security (e.g., firewalls, email gateway, WAFs, DLP, endpoint protection, baselines, etc.).

Cyber Security Architect – Product Security

Honeywell | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect -Product Security, you will support secure lifecycle process activities for SaaS and On-Prem Offerings, including security requirements, threat modeling, risk assessment, analysis of findings from penetration tests, and tools. Perform threat modeling, review vulnerability assessment and penetration testing results to prioritize security work in development team backlog.

Cyber Security Engineer L3

St. Fox | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer L3, you will design, deploy, and manage security architectures focusing on SSE, SASE, and Identity Management solutions. Operate and maintain security tools and platforms, including XDR systems and SOC environments. Monitor, detect, and respond to cybersecurity incidents and breaches.







Cyber Security Specialist

Metso | China | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will implement practices and policies for cyber security and data protection by following various government and industry regulations. Participate in the evaluation and development of new and existing IT and OT solutions in region, provide guidance and support to ensure compliance with security and confidentiality of information in accordance with mandatory policies and regulations. Perform analysis of services and advise on best practices with system configuration and security.

Deputy CISO

Novanta | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Deputy CISO, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining a security architecture process, the security operations center (SOC), network operations center (NOC) related to security, and compliance strategy that enables the enterprise capabilities that are clearly aligned with business, technology, threat drivers, data privacy and regulations.

Director CyberSecurity, CISO

Fiverr | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director CyberSecurity, CISO, you will develop, update, and maintain a cybersecurity strategy.

Manage a risk-based cybersecurity program to continually secure corporate IP, technology, information, computer systems, networks, and data. Assist in the evaluation and development of security capabilities, policies, and practices. Participate in the incident response process as necessary including investigating suspicious behavior.

Director, Cybersecurity – Identity and Zero Trust

NVIDIA | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Director, Cybersecurity – Identity and Zero Trust, you will develop and implement the strategic vision for IAM within the organization, aligning it with company’s zero trust architecture. Ensure that IAM practices align with applicable regulatory requirements and internal policies. Develop and implement IAM policies, standards, and procedures. Conduct regular audits and assessments to identify and mitigate IAM risks.

Executive Manager – Cybersecurity Governance

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Executive Manager – Cybersecurity Governance, you will develop and implement a comprehensive cybersecurity governance framework that complies with UAE-specific regulations and standards. Conduct risk assessments to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities, and implement strategies to manage these risks effectively. Develop incident response plans and crisis management procedures to ensure timely and effective handling of cybersecurity incidents.

Identity and Access Engineer

Ellison Institute of Technology | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As an Identity and Access Engineer, you will develop and implement access control policies, procedures, and workflow to ensure the appropriate levels of access for employees, contractors, and third-party vendors.

Manage user provisioning and de-provisioning processes, ensuring timely access provisioning and removal based on role changes or departures. Conduct regular access reviews and audits to identify and mitigate any unauthorized access.

Information Security Officer

Cloudflight | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Information Security Officer, you will be responsiblr for developing and implementing security strategies and policies to protect IT infrastructure while ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements (e.g., GDPR, ISO 27001). Establishing and maintaining the necessary requirements for ISO 27001 certification. Conducting security risk analyses and vulnerability assessments.

Network Security Specialist

M42 Health | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Specialist, you will design, implement, and maintain enterprise network-security infrastructure and multi-cloud platforms, including firewalls, wireless systems, and load balancers. Conduct regular network and security audits to identify vulnerabilities and recommend appropriate remediation measures. Monitor network performance and security incidents, proactively identifying and resolving issues to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Penetration Tester

Sunbytes | Vietnam | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform comprehensive penetration tests on web applications, networks, systems, and APIs to identify vulnerabilities. Utilize manual and automated tools to simulate real-world attacks and assess the security of critical systems. Develop and deliver proof-of-concept (PoC) exploits to demonstrate security risks to stakeholders. Provide technical expertise during internal and external security audits to identify and address security gaps.

Product Security Architect

Gong | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Product Security Architect, you will design secure systems and conduct threat modeling for new and existing features. Review, identify and mitigate security risks in architecture, applications, and infrastructure levels. Perform regular security assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and ensure compliance with security standards. Develop, maintain, and audit information security policies and guidelines.

Red Team Specialist

ActiveFence | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Red Team Specialist, you will be responsible for the generation of insights, means, methods and signals provided from diverse intelligence streams alongside red team exercises meant to assist with identifying key vulnerabilities, high risk abuses, and alongside mitigation solutions and planning.

Security Engineer – GRC

Hyundai AutoEver | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer – GRC, you will be responsible for establishing and operating an ISMS aligned with ISO 27001. Guiding and maintaining ISO 27001 certification, aligning our operations with NIST frameworks. Developing and implementing GRC policies and procedures, conduct internal audits for compliance. Recording and assessing risks, define security measures, and establish key performance indicators.

Senior Analyst, Global Insider Threat Management

Universal Music Group | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Analyst, Global Insider Threat Management, you will conduct in-depth investigations of suspected insider threat incidents, including unauthorized access, data exfiltration, and policy violations. Perform insider risk assessments for global teams such as social engineering penetration tests, network penetration tests, and penetration testing of privileged access applications.

Senior Cloud DevOps Engineer

Centripetal | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cloud DevOps Engineer, you will lead the development and management of the company’s global infrastructure across multiple cloud service providers (GCP, AWS, Azure, OCI). You will drive the overall direction of our CI/CD processes for the CIS division at Centripetal, adhering to industry best practices. Additionally, you will oversee software upgrades for internally managed software, including our database clusters such as Redis and CrateDB.

Senior IT Security Analyst – Risk / Compliance

Sleep Country | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior IT Security Analyst – Risk / Compliance, lead the security compliance and design, implementation and monitoring of controls to ensure adherence to PCI, ISO, NIST and other required company requirements. Lead vulnerability assessments, penetration tests and threat assessments projects. Provide reporting and data-driven insights on the organization’s security posture, including vulnerabilities, incidents, and remediation efforts to senior management.

Senior Manager, IT – Vulnerability and Attack Surface Management

Kraft Heinz | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Manager, IT – Vulnerability and Attack Surface Management, you will ensure timely identification, analysis, and remediation of vulnerabilities across all IT assets, including applications, servers, networks, and endpoints. Continuously monitor and evaluate emerging security threats, trends, and technologies for continuous analysis and improvement of the organization’s vulnerability and attack surface management capabilities.

Senior Security Engineer

Teads | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will identify security vulnerabilities and guide developers and engineers in addressing these issues. Ensure the adoption of security architecture and engineering initiatives in order to effectively and securely support the organization in meeting specific business technology needs. Execute and improve Teads Security architecture review process and ensure compliance for all business initiatives.

Software Security Manager

Ingenico | France | On-site – View job details

As a Software Security Manager, you will define the software security strategy aligned with company objectives and regulatory requirements and elaborate with development & operation teams the methods, tools and policies to support the security model, in particular Security by design, Secure Software Development Life Cycle, Vulnerability management, security-awareness trainings. Define Risk Management methodology and processes and conduct regular security risk assessments including Asset directory élaboration, threats identification, risk identification and treatment.

Threat Modelling Specialist (AppSec)

Bentley Systems | European Union | Remote – View job details

As a Threat Modelling Specialist (AppSec), you will conduct comprehensive threat modeling assessments to identify potential vulnerabilities and risks within our software applications. Develop and implement effective mitigation strategies to address identified threats and protect our applications from security breaches.

Web Application Penetration Tester

Hackerbase | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Web Application Penetration Tester, you will perform penetration tests on web applications to identify and exploit security vulnerabilities such as SQL Injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF), or similar. Analyze data packets to identify potential weaknesses or suspicious activity. Create custom exploits to take advantage of vulnerabilities identified during tests.