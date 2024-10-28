ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA enhancements boost visibility and security

Extreme Networks introduced new features within ExtremeCloud Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), an identity-based network access solution.

Universal ZTNA unifies cloud Network Access Control and ZTNA in a single, easy-to-use SaaS offering, with one zero trust policy engine for both networks and applications to ensure consistent security, unified observability and a seamless experience when remote or on-site. Integrated with ExtremeCloud IQ, the solution simplifies workflows for network security and management, boosting IT team productivity, reducing troubleshooting time and enabling easy identification and secure network and application access based on identity-level privileges.

Security remains top-of-mind for CIOs and IT leaders. In a recent survey from Dynata and Extreme, 96% of CIOs and IT decision-makers agreed that the network is the foundation of a robust cybersecurity and risk management strategy, clearly demonstrating the need for unified, streamlined solutions. In efforts to enhance network security, Extreme has added several new features to Universal ZTNA, including:

Reduce shadow IT risks, boost visibility and security: Teams can automate the identification of private applications accessed within the organization and track how, when and where users access them. This reduces shadow IT risks and limits the unauthorized use of non-compliant applications like AI productivity tools. With Universal ZTNA, IT teams can add and deny applications with just one click, further strengthening consistent policy enforcement and delivering unified observability.

Slash troubleshooting time: Teams can evaluate application access issues and make policy adjustments and identity-level changes directly within the dashboard, eliminating time-consuming troubleshooting and speeding time to resolution. ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA helps create a consistent Zero Trust security policy for applications, users at every access level and IoT and network devices, including switch and access point (AP) enforcement points.

Eliminate inconsistent policies: Universal ZTNA now supports automated policy enforcement and management across the entire Extreme Networks portfolio, as well as cloud-managed and on-prem third-party switches and APs. This enables IT teams to easily manage a consistent security policy across hybrid network environments. Now, teams have greater flexibility to control network and application access based on a consistent application of security policy for remote and on-site users.

“After an excellent experience migrating to Extreme Networks’ high-quality, modern switching equipment last year, it was natural to explore their Zero Trust solution when we were looking to enhance our security posture. What we found was a highly responsive team who were dedicated to delivering an advanced security model that seamlessly integrated with our infrastructure. Universal ZTNA reduces the complexity of managing our network while simplifying our hybrid/remote worker experience and increasing the safety and security around their work,” said Brad Hough, Chief Information Officer, Beacon College.

“Keiser University is built on a true hybrid learning model. Our student population of roughly 20,000 spans across several campuses and remote locations, which means secure and reliable network access is a necessity. It’s crucial that we’re able to establish and maintain a consistent security policy across the network to both manage and enforce an identity-level Zero Trust policy for all our users. ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA makes the onboarding of new users and devices a breeze. It offers both network access control and switch security within a single platform, helping us significantly reduce operational costs and eliminate the tiresome tasks of managing multiple systems across our IT stack while reducing the risk of security breaches,” said James Hargadon, Associate Vice Chancellor of MIS, Keiser University.

“We’re in the midst of a significant and required evolution. Networking and cybersecurity are converging. Organizations must support hybrid work models and have struggled with the complexity caused by networking and security being siloed. Policies are cluttered and inconsistent. Licensing is complicated. With new devices and users, risk increases daily. To make a dent in this complexity, organizations are moving away from legacy VPN and firewall solutions. Extreme has transformed secure connectivity with a single solution that offers dynamic policy enforcement and seamless identity-based access while lowering operational costs, significantly improving time to value and removing the pain associated with managing multiple licenses. We’ve taken the pain and friction out of securing a network,” said David Nuti, Head of Security Strategy, Extreme Networks.

ExtremeCloud Universal ZTNA is available now.