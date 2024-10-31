Claro Enterprise Solutions helps organizations identify vulnerabilities within Microsoft 365
Claro Enterprise Solutions launched Collaboration Security Management solution. This comprehensive service addresses critical security challenges related to file sharing, data loss events, or unknown shadow users, faced by organizations using Microsoft 365.
As remote and hybrid work models become the norm, businesses are increasingly reliant on collaboration platforms. However, this shift has also exposed organizations to new security risks, including data breaches, insider threats, and compliance violations.
Claro Enterprise Solutions’ Collaboration Security Management offers a robust answer to these challenges, providing organizations with the services, policies, and controls they need to secure their digital collaboration spaces without compromising productivity.
“As businesses become more reliant on digital collaboration, the need for advanced security measures has never been greater. Our Collaboration Security Management Solution not only secures critical data but also streamlines management processes, ensuring that organizations can collaborate effectively without compromising security or compliance,” said Cesar Salazar, COO at Claro Enterprise Solutions.
Key features:
- Comprehensive data risk assessment: Identify vulnerabilities and exposure points within Microsoft 365 tenants.
- Expert oversight: Implementation, continuous monitoring, and management by security specialists.
- Audit readiness: Ongoing evaluation, assessments, and reports of your Microsoft 365 environment to identify risks, vulnerabilities, and compliance with industry regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and others.
- Guided remediation: Expert-led implementation of policy to address identified issues.
- Integrated solution that can include Cloud Backup, Professional and Managed Services to avoid misconfigurations.