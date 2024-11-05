Lumifi acquires Critical Insight to boost incident response capabilities

Lumifi announces the acquisition of Critical Insight, marking its third acquisition in 13 months. This strategic move expands Lumifi’s service offerings and strengthens its presence in the healthcare and critical infrastructure cybersecurity sector.

The acquisition adds to Lumifi’s existing offerings, including its 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), managed detection and response, and ShieldVision platform. Critical Insight’s incident response capabilities complement Lumifi’s real-time threat monitoring, while its professional services expand the ability to provide tailored cybersecurity strategies.

“This acquisition continues to set Lumifi on an upward trajectory for 2025, and adheres to our growth strategy,” said Michael Malone, CEO of Lumifi. “By integrating Critical Insight’s expertise, we’re enhancing our ability to offer comprehensive protection to our clients in industries facing increasingly complex cyber threats. With healthcare cyber attacks increasing by 32% globally in 2024, we’re now better positioned to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions in this important sector.”

Critical Insight brings over 200 customers to Lumifi, with a large install base in healthcare and local government. The company’s expertise includes incident response, which expands rapid detection into the mitigation of cybersecurity breaches, and professional services encompassing security assessments, penetration testing, security awareness training, virtual CISO services, and more.

“This acquisition creates a formidable force in the MDR market that will deliver enhanced protection to our combined customer base,” said Garrett Silver, CEO of Critical Insight. “By uniting our teams, we’re addressing the critical need for advanced cybersecurity solutions in healthcare, local government, and other high-risk industries. Our shared expertise will drive innovation in threat detection and response, setting new standards for protecting sensitive data and critical infrastructure.”

The addition of Critical Insight’s expertise strengthens Lumifi’s offerings and capabilities, offering clients of both companies more opportunities to maintain enterprise-level protection. Lumifi’s customers will have access to Critical Insight’s professional services in November 2024. The integration of Critical Insight’s operations and services into Lumifi’s existing infrastructure is expected to be completed at the end of 2024.

“Integrating Critical Insight’s incident response capabilities with our current offerings will provide our clients with even more robust protection against cyber threats,” said David Norlin, CTO of Lumifi. “This will significantly enhance our ability to detect, respond to, and mitigate security incidents quickly and effectively. The expansion of our SOC capabilities allows us to provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response, strengthening our position as a leader in cybersecurity services across all industries we serve.”

The acquisition expands Lumifi’s workforce to 125 employees.