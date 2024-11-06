Help Net Security
Osmedeus: Open-source workflow engine for offensive security

Osmedeus is an open-source workflow engine designed for offensive security. It serves as a versatile foundation, enabling users to easily create customized reconnaissance systems and scale them across extensive target lists.

Osmedeus key features

  • Speed up your recon process
  • Organize your scan results
  • Customize and optimize your recon process
  • Integrate with new public and private tools
  • Scale across a large number of targets
  • Synchronize the results across many places

Osmedeus is available for free on GitHub.

