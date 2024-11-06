Osmedeus: Open-source workflow engine for offensive security

Osmedeus is an open-source workflow engine designed for offensive security. It serves as a versatile foundation, enabling users to easily create customized reconnaissance systems and scale them across extensive target lists.

Osmedeus key features

Speed up your recon process

Organize your scan results

Customize and optimize your recon process

Integrate with new public and private tools

Scale across a large number of targets

Synchronize the results across many places

Osmedeus is available for free on GitHub.

