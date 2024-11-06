Osmedeus: Open-source workflow engine for offensive security
Osmedeus is an open-source workflow engine designed for offensive security. It serves as a versatile foundation, enabling users to easily create customized reconnaissance systems and scale them across extensive target lists.
Osmedeus key features
- Speed up your recon process
- Organize your scan results
- Customize and optimize your recon process
- Integrate with new public and private tools
- Scale across a large number of targets
- Synchronize the results across many places
Osmedeus is available for free on GitHub.
