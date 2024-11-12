Powerpipe: Open-source dashboards for DevOps

Powerpipe is an open-source solution designed to streamline DevOps management with powerful visualization and compliance tools, making it simple to track, assess, and act on key data for smarter decision-making and continuous compliance monitoring.

Dynamic dashboards and reports

Powerpipe’s high-level dashboards offer an overview, instantly surfacing misconfigurations and critical hotspots. With filtering, pivoting, and snapshotting capabilities, users can hone in on most important insights.

Industry benchmarks and controls

Access over 5,000 open-source controls from trusted standards like CIS, NIST, PCI, HIPAA, and FedRAMP. Run these benchmarks directly on your machine or seamlessly integrate them into your deployment pipeline, ensuring compliance at every stage.

Relationship diagrams

Powerpipe is a DevOps dashboarding tool that is purpose-built to visualize data relationships across your cloud environment. Uncover connections, explore dependencies, and drill down into the finer details for a clear view of your infrastructure.

Code-first, not clicks

Built for DevOps teams, Powerpipe’s dashboards are driven by code, not clicks. Version-controlled, modular, and easily shareable, they’re crafted to fit into your workflow, offering flexibility and precision in visualization and management.

Powerpipe is available for free on GitHub.

