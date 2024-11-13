Splunk expands observability portfolio to provide organizations with deeper business context

Splunk announced innovations across its expanded observability portfolio to empower organizations to build a leading observability practice.

These product advancements provide ITOps and engineering teams with more options to unify visibility across their entire IT environment to drive faster detection and investigation, harness control over data and costs and improve their digital resilience.

Many ITOps and engineering teams struggle with scattered visibility across their tech stack and lack insights into the performance issues impacting their business. Observability with the right business context is key to overcoming this. Now with these observability innovations, Splunk customers have access to smarter insights and automation for guided troubleshooting, deeper visibility into Kubernetes environments and a holistic user experience.

Through Splunk’s observability portfolio, organizations have richer insights to monitor critical issues, such as disrupted user transactions and supply chain outages, and take quick and accurate corrective actions to enhance digital resilience.

“To help overcome scattered visibility and blind spots of today’s hybrid and modern environments, injecting the right business and user context is key,” said Patrick Lin, SVP and GM of Observability at Splunk, a Cisco Company. “Splunk excels at this — our observability portfolio, supercharged by AppDynamics, provides customers essential business context to see how a problem originated and what, or who, is being impacted. We also provide breadth of coverage so customers can standardize their observability practice on one solution.”

A unified experience across the entire portfolio

Since the launch of an integrated full-stack observability experience at Cisco Live Las Vegas, Cisco AppDynamics is now part of the Splunk Observability portfolio and is known as Splunk AppDynamics. Splunk’s observability portfolio, supercharged by Splunk AppDynamics, provides organizations with deeper business context, and broader coverage across both three-tier and microservices environments, for unified visibility across any environment and any stack. Key innovations include:

Enhancements to the unified observability experience: Customers now benefit from improved integration of Splunk AppDynamics SaaS within the Splunk observability portfolio, enabling a more frictionless experience and actionable insights for faster troubleshooting across their entire environment. Key features include: General availability of Single Sign-On (SSO) and Deep Linking between Splunk Cloud and Splunk AppDynamics to improve operational efficiency and streamline troubleshooting workflows. General availability of an enhanced User Interface to deliver a more consistent look and feel for the user, and a more cohesive troubleshooting experience across Splunk AppDynamics and Splunk Observability Cloud.

Customers now benefit from improved integration of Splunk AppDynamics SaaS within the Splunk observability portfolio, enabling a more frictionless experience and actionable insights for faster troubleshooting across their entire environment. Key features include: General availability of the Log Observer Connect for Splunk AppDynamics: Announced in preview at Cisco Live Las Vegas, this integration drives faster troubleshooting across on-premises and hybrid environments by enabling customers to bridge the gap from dashboards and visualizations in Splunk AppDynamics to relevant logs in the Splunk Platform with a single click.

Automation and workflow improvements mitigate troubleshooting toil

Splunk continues to innovate to reduce toil in the problem identification and resolution process so users can get to value faster and reduce their mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to resolve (MTTR):

AI enhancement to Splunk Observability Cloud: Updates to Tag Spotlight capability provide a more intuitive understanding of common problems across applications and end-user experience, facilitating faster troubleshooting and improving incident resolution.

Infrastructure Monitoring with Kubernetes Proactive Troubleshooting: This new featureprovides ITOps and engineering teams with improved drill-down experiences, simplified navigation and new list views for the Kubernetes navigator, to speed up MTTR and maintain optimal performance across their Kubernetes environments.

“Cisco and Splunk have rationalized the observability portfolio. Customers can strengthen their digital resilience with a unified experience that gives them visibility and business insights across any environment,” said Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President and Analyst, IDC.

“As a global company, it’s essential to act and respond to incidents quicker and reduce the occurrence of downtime. Through observability, we can do this by achieving richer visibility into our network, infrastructure and critical applications at every touchpoint,” said Ed Hubbard, Director of Site Reliability and Monitoring at Travelport.

Product availability: