Onapsis Secure RISE Accelerator streamlines security elements of modern SAP deployments

Onapsis announced the Onapsis Secure RISE Accelerator, helping organizations execute their RISE with SAP transformation with confidence.

The new offering reduces security and compliance obstacles with a structured, bundled solution that simplifies and accelerates an organization’s project planning and execution with SAP-endorsed technology, threat insights and comprehensive SAP cybersecurity expertise and best practices.

As companies increasingly choose the RISE with SAP program to move to the cloud and modernize their SAP environments, security and compliance are frequently perceived to be potential roadblocks in these significant, multi-year projects. However, neglecting or deferring security and compliance until post go-live can result in significant regulatory, reputational and financial risk.

With a focused scope to streamline security, simplified procurement and a ramped rollout that aligns with each phase of the RISE with SAP and SAP Activate methodologies, this offering saves SAP customers time, money and effort, while ensuring their business-critical digital transformations are protected. Onapsis-certified partners further facilitate the delivery of this new solution, integrating it into their standard SAP project delivery methodologies.

“RISE with SAP transformations are business-critical initiatives, and securely accelerating them is a strategic priority to all stakeholders. Based on the cloud shared responsibility model, SAP is accountable for securing the cloud infrastructure, but we are still responsible for the security of our SAP data and applications in the cloud,” said Jason Nations, Director of Enterprise Security at OGE Energy Corp.

“During our RISE project, Onapsis’ SAP security solutions and expertise have given us the capabilities we needed to lower risk and reduce security and compliance challenges. With the volume of decisions to make, having Onapsis in our corner throughout the process has been crucial to our success, helping us make better decisions and go faster. SAP security is a collaborative effort, and we have found our partnership with Onapsis to be invaluable as we continue to benefit from their industry-leading platform and deep knowledge, strengthening our security posture at every stage of our RISE with SAP transformation,” added Nations

The Onapsis Secure RISE Accelerator streamlines security elements of modern SAP deployments, while also automating previously-manual processes and future-proofing the RISE with SAP transformation. The offering accelerates the discovery process, supporting the risk assessment of legacy environments and the scope definition of the future state of the RISE landscape with automation, expert help and best practices. It also helps unite cybersecurity and SAP teams early on with a comprehensive framework that embeds security into the project more easily, mitigating potential unplanned project delays or security and compliance issues later on.

“Many CIOs find themselves struggling to reconcile how to deliver their SAP transformation on time and on budget, while avoiding slowdowns due to security and compliance requirements they can’t ignore. It doesn’t have to be this way, and now we are empowering them to innovate faster with increased confidence,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis. “We are giving CIOs, cybersecurity and transformation executives a RISE with SAP security ‘easy button’, so they don’t need to choose between security or go-live. We understand that delivering the SAP transformation project successfully on time and on budget is a strategic priority, and we’ve minimized the main barriers to make that happen securely.”

As a strategic SAP partner and SAP-endorsed solution, Onapsis is positioned to deliver this comprehensive combination of technology, threat insights, and deep SAP security expertise to RISE customers. The Onapsis Secure RISE Accelerator can reduce security obstacles and provide faster understanding and resolution of key issues and potential pitfalls to accelerate the delivery of a secure RISE transformation project.

SAP customers who partner with Onapsis, and Onapsis-certified partners, gain the assurance that their RISE with SAP deployments are secure-by-design and clean core ready with the confidence that their internal supporting teams are knowledgeable and well-prepared to protect their new RISE with SAP landscapes on day 1.