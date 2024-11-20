Oracle Linux 9 Update 5 brings security updates, OpenJDK 17, .NET 9.0

Oracle Linux offers a secure, streamlined platform for deploying and managing applications across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments. Designed for demanding workloads, it includes tools for automation, virtualization, high availability, cloud-native development, Kubernetes, and more.

Oracle Linux, 9 Update 5 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms is now generally available. This release is packaged with the following kernel options:

Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 7 Update 3, 5.15.0-302.167.6 for the x86_64 and aarch64 platforms

Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK), 5.14.0-503.11.1 for the x86_64 platform

Security

OpenSSL updated to version 3.2.2 – This significant update includes enhanced cryptographic operations and optimized RSA public key handling. Additionally, it introduces updated and additional security algorithms for increased security options, aligns code with FIPS 140-3 standards to help strengthen security and compliance, and includes several patches for critical issues such as buffer overreads, memory leaks, and denial-of-service vulnerabilities.

OpenSSH updated to version 8.7p1-43 – Notably, you can now configure default key sizes for ssh host key generation.

SCAP Security Guide updated to version 0.1.74, which includes STIG profiles aligned with the latest DISA STIG policies. An ism_o profile is introduced for Oracle Linux 9 systems to cover the “Information Security Manual” guidance produced by Australian Cyber Security Center.

Compilers and development tools

System Java updated to OpenJDK 17 – The default Oracle Linux 9 Java is changed from OpenJDK 11 to OpenJDK 17. After this update, the java-17-openjdk packages, which provide the OpenJDK 17 Java Runtime Environment and the OpenJDK 17 Java Software Development Kit, also provide the java and java-devel packages.

.NET updated to version 9.0 – In this release, .NET is updated to version 9.0 which enables the C#13 and F#9 programming languages. This version also includes performance improvements in the garbage collector, Just-In-Time compiler, and the base libraries. Several notable additions and improvements include ML.NET for machine learning, .NET Aspire for building cloud-ready distributed applications, and updates to ASP.NET Core that enhance authentication and authorization.

GCC Toolset 14 is available as an Application Stream in the form of a Software Collection in the AppStream repository. The following tools and versions are available in this GCC Toolset release:

GCC 14.2.1

binutils 2.41

dwz 0.14

annobin 12.70

For more details, read the release notes.