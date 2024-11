Tanium Cloud Workloads provides visibility and protection for containerized environments

Tanium announced Tanium Cloud Workloads, providing real-time visibility and protection for containerized environments.

Through image vulnerability scanning, container run-time inventory, rogue container identification, and Kubernetes policy enforcement, teams across security, IT operations, and DevOps can reduce their attack surface and improve the security posture of containerized workloads whether on premises or in the cloud.

As the adoption of containerized workloads increases across organizations, so does the attack surface available to bad actors exploiting their vulnerabilities. As part of the Tanium platform, Tanium Cloud Workloads reduces the risks associated with container deployments by identifying vulnerabilities and configuration issues in container images before they reach deployment.

Furthermore, container inventory and analysis capabilities included in Tanium Cloud Workloads provide visibility across clusters and nodes, enabling identification of rogue containers, which can pose significant risks.

“By expanding our endpoint support for containerized workloads in the Tanium platform, organizations can now identify and mitigate risks for containers along with other endpoints, without requiring additional tooling,” says Matt Quinn, CTO, Tanium.

Gartner predicts that 95% of organizations will run containerized applications in production by 2028, meaning container security will be essential to safeguarding digital assets, preventing breaches, and responding to security incidents. Tanium Cloud Workloads provides value to organizations through differentiating capabilities that strengthen overall security risk posture, including: