Actfore TRACE reduces keystrokes and expedites data extraction

Actfore unveiled TRACE (Targeted Retrieval and Automated Content Extraction), an auto-extraction feature to accelerate and improve the accuracy of data mining processes for breach notification list generation.

TRACE will be integrated into all future Actfore deployments, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, tech-driven solutions for carriers, counsel, and clients.

TRACE represents a significant advancement in the extraction of sensitive data elements, eliminating inefficiencies and minimizing the reliance on manual processes. Developed by Actfore’s Innovation Team, TRACE empowers analysts with a simple click-to-extract functionality, instantly identifying and extracting all similar data elements—whether within a single file or across an entire data batch—directly into the notification list workflow. By reducing keystrokes and automating repetitive tasks, TRACE not only saves time but further improves accuracy scores.

“TRACE is a testament to Actfore’s dedication to reshaping the incident response landscape with forward-thinking technology,” said Christian Geyer, CEO of Actfore. “This new feature is a critical step in Actfore’s mission to make data mining faster, more secure, and more accurate, all while reducing the industries’ dependency on manual workflows and off-shore data handling.”

The data mining industry has long been fraught with outdated manual processes and insecure international data transfers, often resulting in prolonged timelines and heightened risk to sensitive information. TRACE, like Actfore’s other innovations, combats these challenges by automating workflows and enabling secure, on-shore data analysis.

TRACE offers a fully customizable solution for Actfore’s analysts to adapt for any data element type desired in a deployment. The new feature also incorporates all necessary data validations to prevent extraction mishaps. For example, if an invalid social security number is identified, it automatically applies validity rules to ensure accurate captures.

Actfore’s technology-first approach continues to set benchmarks in breach notification list generation. The company boasts an average delivery time of 27 calendar days from client signature to report delivery across its lifetime of over 1,000 global deployments.

Notably, Actfore has successfully handled deployments exceeding 10 million files, 10x faster than the industry norm, which often extends from several months to over a year. In urgent cases, Actfore’s AI-led capabilities have delivered results within the first 24-hours.