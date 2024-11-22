Security for AI Copilots in SaaS apps identifies risky access permissions

Securiti announced a new solution – Security for AI Copilots in SaaS apps.

The biggest impediment in adopting AI Copilots, like Microsoft 365 Copilot, is the security of data. Organizations must ensure that data does not inadvertently leak to the wrong employees via Copilot prompt responses, nor get exposed to third parties and AI plugins. Securiti provides a comprehensive solution for preventing these issues, enabling organizations to confidently boost employee productivity while ensuring robust security and continuous data controls.

According to a recent Gartner report, only 6% of the organizations piloting Microsoft 365 Copilot have completed projects and are ready for large-scale deployments. Securiti’s solution, Security for SaaS AI Copilot, powered by its Data Command Graph, equips organizations to harness data safely with automated data access and governance controls.

With granular, file-level contextual intelligence, out-of-the-box risk insights, and automated remediation, Securiti’s latest innovation prevents unintended data exposure, strengthens security posture, and enhances the efficacy of Copilot responses to deliver safe, precise, AI-driven insights to employees.

With Securiti, organizations leveraging Copilots, such as Microsoft 365 Copilot, can:

Prevent unintended data access : Identify and remediate inadvertent risky access permissions that could lead to accidental exposure of files and sensitive information among company employees using Copilots. Prevent information owned by an employee from leaking in Copilot prompt responses to unintended teammates.

: Identify and remediate inadvertent risky access permissions that could lead to accidental exposure of files and sensitive information among company employees using Copilots. Prevent information owned by an employee from leaking in Copilot prompt responses to unintended teammates. Strengthen data security posture : Automatically identify files shared too broadly or externally and assess data system configuration settings using built-in security and compliance best practices. Prevent such files from being used in Copilot prompt responses.

: Automatically identify files shared too broadly or externally and assess data system configuration settings using built-in security and compliance best practices. Prevent such files from being used in Copilot prompt responses. Prioritize sensitive data risks : Leverage AI-powered classification and contextual data intelligence to pinpoint and prioritize toxic combinations of risk due to files with sensitive data, access misconfigurations, security posture violations and many other metadata attributes.

: Leverage AI-powered classification and contextual data intelligence to pinpoint and prioritize toxic combinations of risk due to files with sensitive data, access misconfigurations, security posture violations and many other metadata attributes. Leverage Copilot native controls : Automatically label confidential files with precision and at scale, guiding Copilot to prevent usage of such files when responding to user queries.

: Automatically label confidential files with precision and at scale, guiding Copilot to prevent usage of such files when responding to user queries. Automate Remediation with a Federated Approach: Automate policies for notifying Sharepoint site and file owners to address security misconfigurations and access risks, reducing alerts and streamlining remediation processes.

Automate policies for notifying Sharepoint site and file owners to address security misconfigurations and access risks, reducing alerts and streamlining remediation processes. Minimize redundant and obsolete data: Improve quality of Copilot responses by identifying, labeling, and restricting usage of files that exceed retention policies, lack recent use, or are duplicates.

“AI copilots, like Microsoft 365 Copilot, when implemented safely, offer powerful opportunities to enhance productivity while upholding data security and trust across the enterprise,” said Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti. “Our solution empowers organizations to confidently embrace AI Copilots with automated, advanced data security and access governance across SaaS environments. By proactively managing security and compliance risks, Securiti enables enterprises to unlock the full potential of GenAI in SaaS and enterprise applications.”