Why cybersecurity leaders trust the MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations

How do the MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations work?

The MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations are rigorous, independent assessments that test how cybersecurity products detect, respond to, and report various attack techniques.

The Evaluation based on the globally recognized MITRE ATT&CK framework — a comprehensive knowledge base categorizing adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). By organizing TTPs in stages, the framework gives organizations a structured, standardized way to understand potential threats, and to assess the performance of platforms for detecting and countering them.

During the Evaluation, well-known attack scenarios are recreated in a controlled setting. This allows vendors to test their cybersecurity solutions against emulated adversary behaviors across several stages of the attack lifecycle, providing valuable insights into real-world performance.

What Differentiates the MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations?

Several key factors set MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations apart from other independent analyst assessments, making them particularly valuable for security leaders:

Real-world conditions: Unlike other assessments, MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations are based on simulated TTPs by specific threat actors. This helps leaders understand how well a security platform could perform in realistic scenarios.

Transparent results: The MITRE ATT&CK methodology allows cybersecurity leaders to see in detail how each platform reacts to various TTPs. MITRE doesn’t assign scores or rank vendors, encouraging security teams to determine which solution best meets their organization’s unique needs.

Alignment with the MITRE ATT&CK framework: Since the results align with the well-respected MITRE ATT&CK framework, security teams can easily integrate findings with their existing threat models. This continuity helps to find and fix potential detection or response capability gaps.

Broad participation: 31 vendors participated in the 2023 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation, giving security leaders a diverse view of available options in today’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

What to expect for 2024?

MITRE says their 2024 Evaluations “will incorporate multiple, smaller emulations for a more nuanced and targeted evaluation of defensive capabilities.” Vendor solutions will be pitted against two adversary focus areas: adaptable ransomware-as-a-service variants targeting Linux and Windows; and North Korea state-sponsored tactics to breach macOS.

Whether parsing the Evaluation themselves or watching expert guidance to interpret its results, cybersecurity leaders would be wise to track their tools’ strengths and weaknesses, refine their defenses, and bolster their resilience against emerging threats.