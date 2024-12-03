Nextcloud Talk: Open-source, GDPR-compliant alternative to Microsoft Teams

Nextcloud has unveiled Nextcloud Talk, an open-source alternative to Microsoft Teams. It’s a privacy-compliant collaboration platform for hybrid teams that gives companies complete control over their data.

Nextcloud Talk collaboration software delivers highly secure, GDPR-compliant communication while providing all the essential features modern teams require, from chat and video conferencing to webinars. Its open architecture enables integration with existing systems and allows for the customization of solutions tailored to specific needs.

Nextcloud Talk highlights

High-security communication: As the only collaboration platform meeting the highest security standards, Nextcloud Talk is also deployable in airgap environments.

New desktop app: Enhanced integration and notifications enable direct communication and call participation.

AI features: AI-generated summaries of video conferences, chat logs, and to-do list creation are among the new AI features in Talk that ease daily tasks.

Visual collaboration: The interactive whiteboard supports collaborative brainstorming and real-time idea development, perfect for workshops and project sketching during calls.

Simplified collaboration: Collaborating on documents is now possible directly within chats or video calls.

The new Nextcloud Talk desktop app now offers a customizable solution ideal for on-premises installations or hosting by local cloud providers, granting companies data sovereignty. The open-source architecture enables organizations to customize Talk to meet specific needs and integrate it into existing systems – without dependency on proprietary vendors.

Nextcloud Talk is available on GitHub.

