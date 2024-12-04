Elastic expands cloud detection and response capabilities from a single SIEM

Elastic announced Elastic Security now offers expanded cloud detection and response (CDR) capabilities from a single SIEM to reduce tool fragmentation and streamline cloud security.

The additional features include agentless ingestion, cloud asset inventory, extended protections, and graph view that enables out-of-the-box correlation and context enrichment using customers’ existing data.

Legacy security solutions have complex workflows and lack cloud-specific context, making them inadequate for the scale and complexity of cloud environments. Using standalone CDR tools often generates vast amounts of fragmented data, making real-time analysis and threat correlation difficult. To address these challenges, Elastic has eliminated the need for a separate CDR tool by being the first to integrate the CDR capabilities directly into an AI-driven security analytics solution.

“Increasingly dynamic cloud environments are presenting visibility challenges for security with 44% reporting that threat detection and response is more difficult to conduct in cloud environments,” said Dave Gruber, principal security analyst at ESG. “SOC teams need to address this cloud visibility gap by collecting, processing, monitoring, and acting upon information from an assortment of cloud security telemetry sources spanning multiple hyperscale cloud providers. Elastic Security’s vendor-agnostic approach to CDR, with the ability to easily ingest and normalize cloud data out of the box, enables security teams to surface critical insights at the speed and scale of the cloud directly with their SIEM.”

“Over the past two years, Elastic has integrated cloud security and CDR capabilities directly into its AI-driven security analytics solution to enhance how modern organizations detect and respond to threats more effectively,” said Santosh Krishnan, GM of Security at Elastic. “Our comprehensive approach maximizes efficiency, lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO), and alleviates the burden on security teams. Ultimately, Elastic Security ensures organizations stay ahead of evolving threats while leveraging the full benefits of CDR.”

Support for Elastic Security’s new CDR capabilities is available today.