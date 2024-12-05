Middesk Address Risk Insights strengthens onboarding processes

Middesk introduced Address Risk Insights, a critical new addition to its core Know Your Business (KYB) product Verify and its recently introduced risk scoring Signal product.

A first for the KYB space, Address Risk Insights helps companies assess the risk of a businesses’ address during onboarding or ongoing monitoring, ensuring they approve only trusted and legitimate customers.

Nine out of 10 enterprises and small businesses deal with identity fraud in a given year according to a report from Sapio Research. Onboarding illegitimate businesses exposes financial institutions and other organizations to significant monetary loss, non-compliance fines, and the risk of fostering illicit or illegal activities.

By flagging business addresses with known risk factors at the outset, Address Risk Insights strengthens onboarding processes, ensures compliance with Customer Identification Program (CIP) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) requirements, and supports ongoing risk monitoring of customers over time.

“We’re proud to be launching Address Risk Insights at no additional cost, providing financial institutions and businesses with another powerful tool to reduce their exposure to risky entities,” said Kyle Mack, CEO of Middesk. “Our proprietary insights are unparalleled in quality and recency, enabling our customers to meet regulatory and compliance demands while staying one step ahead of fraudsters.”

Middesk’s Address Risk Insights leverages its extensive proprietary database of over 40,000 registered agents across the U.S., authoritative U.S. government business data, international address data, and high-quality alternative data. It flags fraudsters using addresses not physically linked to the business, such as registered agents and mail services, to appear legitimate and bypass onboarding checks.

Address Risk Insights swiftly evaluates an address’s risk level – low, moderate, or high – based on specific characteristics and attributes, using the following methods: