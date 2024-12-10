Horizon3.ai NodeZero Insights enables executives to visualize changes in their security posture

Horizon3.ai launched NodeZero Insights, a platform designed for security leaders, CIOs, CISOs and practitioners. This new solution delivers real-time dashboards to measure, track and strengthen an organization’s security posture over time.

NodeZero Insights provides the clarity and proof that security leaders need to demonstrate tangible progress, align priorities and make informed decisions in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Traditional pentesting often fails to keep pace with the rapidly changing environments organizations face. “A single pentest is merely a snapshot in time—quickly outdated as environments change. That’s why 82% of Horizon3.ai customers have shifted from annual to monthly pentesting, and 40% conduct at least weekly pentests,” says Stephen Gates, Principal Security SME at Horizon3.ai. “NodeZero Insights enables these customers to visualize changes in their security posture from pentest to pentest and provides much-needed intelligence to accelerate improvements.”

NodeZero Insights delivers a suite of actionable metrics and data visualizations, empowering security leaders to understand the scope and impact of their security investments. By leveraging continuous, up-to-date insights derived from NodeZero’s autonomous penetration tests, organizations gain:

Improved visibility over time: Track how exploitable attack surfaces evolve, from vulnerabilities identified to issues resolved.

Accelerated remediation timelines: Monitor how quickly issues are fixed to enable faster responses to emerging threats.

Security control effectiveness: Validate which defenses work effectively and pinpoint where gaps remain, ensuring investments deliver measurable results.

Comprehensive reporting for stakeholders: Provide dynamic metrics tailored for board members, compliance auditors, regulators, cyber insurers and third-party partners.

Understanding exploitation risks from multiple perspectives

Today’s pentests typically only tell part of the story, often focusing on a single entry point. With NodeZero Insights, organizations can analyze the results of pentests conducted by NodeZero from multiple angles—like asking, If someone gets in through the kitchen, the garage, or the basement, can they still reach the safe? This approach helps security teams zero in on the issues that matter most, fix them faster, and prove they’re making real progress over time.

“Security leaders need proof, not assumptions,” said Snehal Antani, CEO of Horizon3.ai. “With NodeZero Insights, we move beyond static vulnerability lists to an offensive, real-world security narrative. This is about showing progress, not just talking about it. Leaders can now answer critical questions: How has our exploitable attack surface improved? How quickly are we fixing issues? How effective are our controls? These answers are essential for board reporting, regulatory compliance, cyber insurance, and third-party risk management.”

Designed for executive visibility and decision-making

NodeZero Insights addresses a critical gap for business leaders: the absence of continuous, reliable security metrics. Traditional pentests, conducted only a few times a year, fail to provide an ongoing, accurate picture of security readiness. NodeZero Insights ensures leaders have up-to-date data at their fingertips, seamlessly integrating into monthly or quarterly board updates to meet the executive demand for consistent and actionable security metrics.

For security practitioners, NodeZero Insights offers a comprehensive tool to monitor key performance indicators such as remediation timelines and prioritized vulnerability severity.

Continuously updated views enable faster, more informed decisions, allowing teams to act on targeted recommendations that drive meaningful progress while saving time and resources often wasted on less relevant data. Armed with these insights, practitioners can showcase progress to stakeholders, meet compliance requirements and foster a culture of ongoing improvement in cybersecurity.