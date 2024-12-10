Neosync: Open-source data anonymization, synthetic data orchestration
Neosync is an open-source, developer-centric solution designed to anonymize PII, generate synthetic data, and synchronize environments for improved testing and debugging.
What you can do with Neosync
Safely test code with production data: Anonymize sensitive production data to safely use it locally, enhancing testing and developer workflows.
Reproduce production bugs: Create safe, representative data subsets by anonymizing and subsetting production data to reproduce and resolve bugs in local environments.
Enhance lower-level environments with high-quality data: Hydrate staging and QA environments with production-like data to catch issues before they reach production.
Ensure compliance with regulations: Use anonymized and synthetic data to reduce compliance risks and simplify adherence to laws like GDPR, HIPAA, DPDP, and FERPA.
Seed development databases: Generate synthetic data to populate development databases for unit testing, demos, and other use cases.
Key features
- Generate synthetic data based on your schema
- Anonymize existing production data for a better developer experience
- Subset your production database for local and CI testing using any SQL query
- Async pipeline that automatically handles job retries, failures, and playback using an event-sourcing model
- Referential integrity for your data automatically
- Declarative, GitOps-based configs as a step in your CI pipeline to hydrate your CI DB
- Pre-built data transformers for all major data types
- Custom data transformers using javascript or LLMs
- Pre-built integrations with Postgres, MySQL, S3
Neosync is available for free download on GitHub.
