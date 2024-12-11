Trellix Drive Encryption enhances security against insider attacks

Trellix announced Trellix Drive Encryption upgrades for on-premises and SaaS management.

Customers benefit from the flexibility needed for encryption protection deployment to safeguard their data and devices from unauthorized access.

“The majority of lost and stolen assets reported this past year resulted in a data disclosure, making it essential for organizations to have strong drive encryption implementation,” said Gareth Maclachlan, CPO, Trellix. “Trellix continuously innovates our encryption offerings to provide protection against data leaks and improve our customers’ security postures.”

Trellix Drive Encryption offers enhanced security against insider attacks with new self-protection capabilities, addressing threats from privilege escalations. Organizations can deploy protection for employee devices to prevent data breaches, produce reports on the encryption status of devices inside and outside the network, and administer policies in a single console.

Additionally, this release enables a simplified migration process for customers who want to transition from on-premises to SaaS management, maintaining their encryption keys throughout the deployment. For customers who choose SaaS management, the processes for user assignment and user management have been streamlined to reduce work effort by approximately 25%.

The solution complements Trellix’s comprehensive data encryption portfolio, including Trellix Native Drive Encryption and Trellix File & Removable Media Protection.