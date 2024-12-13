Celigo Private Cloud enhances security and connectivity

Celigo introduced Celigo Private Cloud, a transformative solution offering enterprises fully private automation instances. Designed for businesses that prioritize enhanced security, control, and compliance, Celigo Private Cloud empowers organizations to scale their automation strategies with confidence.

Today, enterprises increasingly rely on automation to streamline operations and drive efficiency. However, shared infrastructure can pose challenges, including data security risks, compliance complexities, and performance inconsistencies.

Celigo Private Cloud resolves these concerns by providing a private, isolated instance of Celigo’s automation platform, managed entirely by Celigo’s experts. This ensures maximum security, reliability, and operational simplicity, allowing businesses to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure.

Fully private automation hosted globally

With Celigo Private Cloud, customers enjoy the benefits of a private, fully managed automation environment without the complexity of self-hosting. Celigo hosts and manages private instances in any Amazon Web Services (AWS) data center worldwide. This ensures businesses can meet regional data residency and compliance requirements while focusing on their automation goals.

To enhance security and connectivity, customers can integrate with their Celigo Private Cloud instance using Virtual Private Network (VPN) capabilities. This ensures a secure and private channel for accessing automation environments from both cloud-hosted and on-premises systems.

Key benefits of Celigo Private Cloud:

Enhanced Data Security : Private, isolated environments minimize data exposure risks and support compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

: Private, isolated environments minimize data exposure risks and support compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. Global Accessibility : Hosting in any preferred data center enables regional compliance, reduced latency, and operational alignment.

: Hosting in any preferred data center enables regional compliance, reduced latency, and operational alignment. Scalable Performance : Dedicated instances leverage Celigo’s enterprise-grade runtime, capable of handling high-volume workloads and complex workflows with ease.

: Dedicated instances leverage Celigo’s enterprise-grade runtime, capable of handling high-volume workloads and complex workflows with ease. Expert Management: Businesses can focus on their automation strategies while Celigo handles hosting, maintenance, and monitoring, ensuring a seamless experience.

Matt Graney, CPO at Celigo, emphasized the significance of this new offering: “With Celigo Private Cloud, we’re empowering enterprises to scale their automation strategies with complete confidence. This solution underscores our commitment to delivering innovation, flexibility, and reliability for enterprises that demand the highest levels of performance and security,” said

Celigo Private Cloud is now available to enterprises across industries.