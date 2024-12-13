FuzzyAI: Open-source tool for automated LLM fuzzing
FuzzyAI is an open-source framework that helps organizations identify and address AI model vulnerabilities in cloud-hosted and in-house AI models, like guardrail bypassing and harmful output generation.
FuzzyAI offers organizations a systematic approach to testing AI models against various adversarial inputs, uncovering potential weak points in their security systems, and making AI development and deployment safer. At the heart of FuzzyAI is a powerful fuzzer – a tool that reveals software defects and vulnerabilities – capable of exposing vulnerabilities found via more than ten distinct attack techniques, from bypassing ethical filters to exposing hidden system prompts.
Key features
- Comprehensive fuzzing: FuzzyAI probes AI models with various attack techniques to expose vulnerabilities like bypassing guardrails, information leakage, prompt injection, or harmful output generation.
- Extensible framework: Organizations and researchers can add their attack methods to tailor tests for domain-specific vulnerabilities.
- Community collaboration: A growing community-driven ecosystem ensures continuous adversarial techniques and defense mechanisms advancements.
Supported cloud APIs
- OpenAI
- Anthropic
- Gemini
- Huggingface (Downloading models)
- Azure Cloud
- AWS Bedrock
- Ollama
- Custom REST API
FuzzyAI is available for free download on GitHub.
