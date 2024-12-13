Rubrik Turbo Threat Hunting accelerates cyber recovery

As organizations around the world struggle with extended downtime and revenue loss due to widespread cyberattacks, Rubrik announces Rubrik Turbo Threat Hunting.

This new feature is designed to accelerate cyber recovery and enables organizations to locate clean recovery points across their entire data estate in seconds. Turbo Threat Hunting aims to allow customers to immediately identify clean recovery points and swiftly recover from cyber incidents with minimal operational disruption.

The most recent Rubrik Zero Labs report found that 60% of IT and security leaders are extremely or very concerned about their organization’s ability to maintain business continuity during a cyberattack. The traditional process of identifying clean backups can take days or even weeks, leaving organizations vulnerable to prolonged outages and devastating financial outcomes. Turbo Threat Hunting is Rubrik’s solution, enabling organizations to scan up to 75,000 backups in less than 60 seconds.

“This is the fastest way to recover from a cyberattack,” said Anneka Gupta, CPO at Rubrik. “With Turbo Threat Hunting, we’re not just reducing recovery times — we’re redefining what’s possible in cyber resilience. No other platform on the market can match our speed and scale, giving enterprises the confidence to quickly resume operations and protect their bottom line.”

Unlike traditional methods that scan one object at a time or require navigating multiple panes of glass, Turbo Threat Hunting scans at scale by leveraging pre-computed hashes stored within Rubrik’s metadata. This eliminates the need for file-by-file scanning, allowing organizations to rapidly pinpoint the exact recovery points free from malware or other threats within seconds — even in the most complex data environments.

Key features of Turbo Threat Hunting include:

Pre-computed hashing : Use pre-computed hash values within Rubrik’s metadata to instantly locate malicious files without the need to mount and scan individual files.

: Use pre-computed hash values within Rubrik’s metadata to instantly locate malicious files without the need to mount and scan individual files. Quarantine malicious files : Backup metadata is updated to include history and quantity of now-discovered malicious files, reducing risk of human error in selecting the most recent backup without indicators of compromise.

: Backup metadata is updated to include history and quantity of now-discovered malicious files, reducing risk of human error in selecting the most recent backup without indicators of compromise. Multi-cluster scanning : Identify clean backups by scanning individual or multiple clusters and organizations’ entire environment with a single action, reducing complexity and pinpointing recovery points across all data simultaneously.

: Identify clean backups by scanning individual or multiple clusters and organizations’ entire environment with a single action, reducing complexity and pinpointing recovery points across all data simultaneously. Full estate analysis without disruption: Turbo Threat Hunting is designed to minimize production impacts while performing IOC sweeps across all workloads.

Turbo Threat Hunting is available now through beta for all Rubrik Enterprise Edition and cloud customers. The feature is planned to be generally available by the end of January 2025.