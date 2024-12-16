Trapster Community: Open-source, low-interaction honeypot

Trapster Community is an open-source, lightweight, low-interaction honeypot designed for deployment within internal networks. It enhances network security by creating a deceptive layer that monitors and detects suspicious activities.

“Our reengineered approach leverages the asyncio library, breaking away from the norm of Twisted, to deliver a customizable framework for honeypots. By integrating YAML configuration and Jinja2 variables, we’ve made creating adaptive and realistic honeypot websites easier. We’re also exploring the cutting edge by testing AI capabilities, like embedding large language models in the shell to interactively respond to captured SSH commands. The flexibility to configure multiple services and protocols sets our platform apart, and we’re committed to enhancing customization options even further in the future,” Corentin Margraff, creator of Trapster Community, told Help Net Security.

Trapster Community features

Deceptive security: Simulates network services to attract and identify potential intruders.

Simulates network services to attract and identify potential intruders. Asynchronous framework: Leverages Python’s asyncio for efficient, non-blocking performance.

Leverages Python’s asyncio for efficient, non-blocking performance. Simplified configuration: Easily managed via the trapster.conf file.

Easily managed via the trapster.conf file. Scalable services: Add and configure multiple services with minimal effort.

Add and configure multiple services with minimal effort. AI-Powered HTTP honeypot engine: Replicate any website using YAML configuration, with AI-driven responses to specific HTTP requests.

Trapster Community is available for free download on GitHub.

