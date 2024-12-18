Stairwell Core boosts threat intelligence for security teams

Stairwell announces Stairwell Core, which enables organizations to privately collect, store, and continuously reassess executable files so they can confidently determine if malware has affected their systems.

Core offers customers an accessible entry point into the Stairwell ecosystem, giving users high-confidence results that reduce noise for both faster decision-making and response time.

With their inherent privacy risks, gaps in continuous threat visibility, costliness, and operational inefficiencies, public malware analysis tools are falling behind today’s more sophisticated, evolving digital threats.

Core is giving security teams precision detection capabilities for more reliable threat intelligence and total data privacy for full control over data. Not only is Core a more cost-effective solution than existing public malware analysis tools, it also gives companies access to Stairwell’s powerful search capabilities.

With Stairwell Core, users can upload their files to their private Stairwell vault. Stairwell Core seamlessly integrates with leading EDR solutions to preserve detected malware, enabling security teams to determine whether an incident is isolated or part of a broader, coordinated campaign.

Stairwell Core eliminates gaps in visibility. With one-click variant discovery, users can create more efficient workflows and discover variants that may have previously slipped under the radar. Users can search across all the files in their private vault as well as Stairwell’s own malware corpus with a single action. And, with its privacy-first design, Stairwell Core ensures sensitive data remains secure by keeping all file uploads and analyses private.

It also delivers more efficient workflows for accelerated incident response — especially attractive to those security teams with fewer resources needing to uplevel their teams’ capabilities.

“Stairwell Core provides teams with a secure environment to privately preserve malware and suspicious files found on their systems. With our continuous analysis and variant discovery technology, those teams can now determine if individual threats are connected, part of a larger coordinated campaign, and benefit from ongoing re-evaluation. Stairwell Core connects the dots, offering timeless visibility and continuously improving insights—all with a single click,” said Mike Wiacek, CEO at Stairwell.

Stairwell Core is currently in GA.