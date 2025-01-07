NETGEAR Armor, powered by Bitdefender, protects home networks against cyber threats

NETGEAR announced the next generation of NETGEAR Armor, powered by Bitdefender. As a subscription, Armor is a comprehensive cybersecurity service available on Orbi mesh systems and Nighthawk routers that protects IoT and mobile devices connected to the home network and on the go.

Today’s cybersecurity threats demand smarter protection. According to NETGEAR and Bitdefender’s 2024 IoT Security Landscape Report, home network devices see an average of 10 attacks every 24 hours. While most routers have built-in security, the protection often does not extend to the devices connected to it.

As smart home devices like TVs, speakers, thermostats, and more continue to proliferate, their vulnerabilities can expose families to exploits from cybercriminals. Consumers are taking extra measures to protect themselves by investing in tools such VPNs and Adblockers, but these segmented solutions can quickly add up. NETGEAR Armor offers an easy-to-use solution for protection against many of today’s threats all under one subscription.

A commissioned study by AV Comparatives shows that families can rely on Armor for the protection of their networks and precious information. The report highlights Armor as the leader in router security when it comes to denial of service and brute force attacks. It also consistently ranks Armor ahead of competitors when it comes to endpoint protection, malicious website detection, router safety and router security features.

“With the rise in IoT attacks and growing concerns about malware, data security and identity theft, there has been a significant surge in the demand for security and privacy tools among consumers,” said Shalini Sengupta, senior product manager at NETGEAR. “While many are currently managing their security with multiple costly subscriptions across separate platforms, NETGEAR Armor seeks to address this gap by providing a powerful, unified solution from a brand that millions have come to trust.”

“Our partnership with NETGEAR brings powerful security and capabilities for protecting privacy to the gateway, blocking threats before they reach home devices, helping individuals and families stay safe,” added Ciprian Istrate, SVP of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender.

Peace of mind at home and away

Armor is a security and privacy solution available on most NETGEAR WiFi systems and routers. Using advanced AI, it automatically scans connected devices, including IoT products, for vulnerabilities and threats in the background, monitoring for potential data breaches and providing recommendations to enhance security. Users can easily get the latest updates on recent vulnerability scans, blocked attacks and suggested actions through the Orbi and Nighthawk app interfaces1.

The Armor mobile device protection app can be loaded onto mobile phones, tablets and PCs (up to 50) for protection outside the home. Available for Mac, Windows, Android and iOS, it includes:

VPN: Allows custom location selection and blocks unwanted ads

Web protection: Blocks suspicious websites

Scam alerts: Scans SMS and Calendar for malicious links

Account privacy: Monitors 10 email accounts for potential breaches

In response to customer feedback, NETGEAR has also taken steps to limit the number of subscriptions Orbi and Nighthawk owners need to manage to maintain the health of their home networks by including extended warranty and 24/7 priority tech support (previously separate subscriptions) as part of the Armor service. The extended warranty covers repairs, accidental damage coverage and free express replacement service2. Priority tech support gives subscribers access to NETGEAR experts around the clock via chat, email and phone.

Armor Plus: A new tier of service

For added protection, NETGEAR announces the availability of Armor Plus which includes all the benefits of Armor and adds unlimited VPN for up to 50 devices as well as Adblocking and Anti-tracking. VPN helps users to stay protected when using unfamiliar networks while AdBlocker and Anti-tracking technology not only add an enhanced layer of privacy, but they also help to improve the performance and speed of WiFi connections.

Simplicity, security and value

NETGEAR Armor and Armor Plus are available now to Orbi and Nighthawk owners. A year’s subscription for Armor Plus is $149.99, less than $12.50 per month and about one-third of the monthly cost of purchasing VPN, network security, AdBlocker, Anti-tracker and warranty coverage separately. Armor remains at $99.99 a year even with the addition of the new warranty and support features.