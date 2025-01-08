BioConnect unveils biometric devices for secure access control

BioConnect introduced its Arc Series biometric devices. Designed to address the evolving security, compliance, and scalability needs of enterprises and data centers, the Arc Series sets a new standard in modern access control.

The launch includes three innovative devices: Arc Vision, a facial authentication device; Arc Touch, a fingerprint authentication device; and the upcoming Arc Rex, a simple multi-modal facial authentication device, available in September 2025.

Together with the Privacy by Design BioConnect Trust Platform, these devices deliver security and compliance to meet the evolving needs of modern access control.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for BioConnect and the access control industry,” said Rob Douglas, CEO of BioConnect. “The Arc Series is the culmination of years of innovation, designed to provide organizations with the tools they need to safeguard their people, data, and assets. With Arc Vision, Arc Touch, and Arc Rex, we are delivering a powerful combination of advanced AI technology and a seamless user experience that raises the standard for secure access control.”

The Arc Vision is powered by advanced AI facial authentication technology, delivering fast authentication. Its sleek design and compliance with global privacy standards, including GDPR, make it the perfect solution for organizations prioritizing touchless security and data protection.

The Arc Touch offers fingerprint authentication, featuring a rugged design with IP67 and IK09 certifications for exceptional durability in demanding environments. Combining speed, reliability, and multi-card support, Arc Touch is built to perform in high-traffic and outdoor settings.

The Arc Rex (launching September 2025) is advanced multi-modal facial authentication device, offering flexibility, security, and performance. Combining AI technology with multi-factor authentication capabilities, Arc Rex delivers precise and rapid identity verification in the most demanding, high-traffic environments.

Its rugged yet compact design ensures exceptional durability against external impacts and extreme conditions, making it the ideal solution for safeguarding critical infrastructure with confidence.

Key Features of the Arc Series Include:

Advanced biometric technology : Powered by AI for rapid and accurate authentication.

: Powered by AI for rapid and accurate authentication. Privacy-first design : Compliant with GDPR, ISO 27001, and other global standards.

: Compliant with GDPR, ISO 27001, and other global standards. Durable and reliable : IP67 and IK09 certifications ensure resilience in extreme conditions.

: IP67 and IK09 certifications ensure resilience in extreme conditions. Automatic biometric enrollment : BioConnect’s innovative ‘No Enrollment’ feature revolutionizes the onboarding process by eliminating the need for manual biometric face enrollment. Instead, it seamlessly leverages existing profile images to enroll users instantly and securely. This capability is a first in the industry, offered exclusively by BioConnect, and sets a new benchmark for simplicity, efficiency, and compliance in biometric authentication.

: BioConnect’s innovative ‘No Enrollment’ feature revolutionizes the onboarding process by eliminating the need for manual biometric face enrollment. Instead, it seamlessly leverages existing profile images to enroll users instantly and securely. This capability is a first in the industry, offered exclusively by BioConnect, and sets a new benchmark for simplicity, efficiency, and compliance in biometric authentication. Seamless integration: Fully compatible with leading access control systems, the Arc Series eliminates the need for costly rip-and-replace installations, enabling organizations to enhance security without disrupting operations.

“With the Arc Series, we’re not just introducing new devices—we’re delivering a comprehensive solution that combines innovation, security, and scalability,” added Douglas. “BioConnect is committed to setting new standards in biometric access control, and the Arc Series exemplifies that vision.”

The Arc Series is now available for purchase.