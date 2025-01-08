Transcend Migration Accelerator improves privacy strategies for organizations

Transcend announced its white-glove Migration Accelerator for businesses leaving behind legacy privacy platforms.

Transcend’s dedicated switching solution removes the traditional headaches of migration and empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of Transcend’s automated platform.

In a landscape where legacy solutions were once the appropriate default choice for many companies at GDPR’s inception, forward-looking organizations are now in the process of rethinking their privacy strategies. This includes seeking next-generation solutions like Transcend that don’t just cover compliance bases, but help unleash an efficient, scalable, and trust-building growth engine by encoding privacy directly into business systems.

But as with any business-critical system shift, the prospect of migrating can leave businesses with a critical question: how do we move forward without disrupting what we’ve already built?

Transcend is now answering that question by redefining migration—from a nerve-wracking and labor-intensive proposition to a seamless upgrade opportunity. With its white-glove Migration Accelerator, businesses can transition to Transcend’s advanced and flexible platform, helping to eliminate outdated, repetitive manual tasks and unlocking the fuller potential of modern privacy management.

Transcend’s Migration Accelerator includes top-tier care by a dedicated customer service team, powerful migration features, as well as easy self-guided documentation, top FAQs, case studies and help desk – all based on numerous successful migrations to Transcend.

“Migration should never be a barrier to transformation,” said Ben Brook, CEO of Transcend. “Our white-glove offering ensures businesses can more effortlessly upgrade their privacy platform, leaving legacy limitations and inefficiencies behind.”

From daunting to delightful

To some, switching privacy platforms can seem like a daunting challenge, fraught with concerns about in-flight obligations, legacy workflows, and operational downtime. Transcend’s accelerator turns anxiety into confidence through:

Expert migration support: Transcend offers hands-on, technically-oriented support tailored to the needs of enterprise organizations, to enable non-disruptive migrations and accelerated technical transitions.

Transcend offers hands-on, technically-oriented support tailored to the needs of enterprise organizations, to enable non-disruptive migrations and accelerated technical transitions. Powerful migration features: The Transcend platform includes technologies and wizards to assist in self-serve migrations, from system scanning, to bulk assessment importers, and more. Additionally, our command-line interface and YAML-based configuration options allow customers to tailor migrations to their specific needs.

The Transcend platform includes technologies and wizards to assist in self-serve migrations, from system scanning, to bulk assessment importers, and more. Additionally, our command-line interface and YAML-based configuration options allow customers to tailor migrations to their specific needs. Trusted migration partners: For teams that wish to eliminate internal migration work entirely, our trusted partners are ready to handle migrations to Transcend from start to finish, including platform configuration, integration, and data porting.

Don’t just migrate—transcend

Transcend believes the need to migrate is only made more urgent by the state of personal data inside the enterprise today—sprawling, siloed, and artificially limited in how it can be used due to compliance uncertainty.

In contrast, Transcend focuses on encoding privacy controls directly into business systems to eliminate this manual overhead, with a novel approach centered around the full privacy lifecycle of personal data, including data discovery and classification, consent and preference management, and automating operational workflows, such as responding to data deletion and access requests.

This distinct approach not only helps simplify privacy inside businesses and ensure more comprehensive compliance. It allows privacy programs and teams to transform the impact they can deliver to the business, unencumbered by uncertainty and grounded in customer trust. In 2024 alone the Transcend platform helped both Fortune 100 enterprises and high-growth category leaders:

Save over $409 million and reclaim 5.9 million hours by eliminating manual workflows and reducing administrative overhead.

by eliminating manual workflows and reducing administrative overhead. Automatically fulfill over 6.3 million data subject requests —deleting, de-identifying, returning, modifying users’ data preferences, and more at scale.

—deleting, de-identifying, returning, modifying users’ data preferences, and more at scale. Power over 3.8 billion consent changes for hundreds of millions of web and mobile visitors.

for hundreds of millions of web and mobile visitors. Discover 6,344 data systems and 12.1 million data points, minimizing the challenges posed by manual, incomplete, or inaccurate data discovery.

Backing its white-glove migration is Transcend’s support team, staffed with former software engineers and privacy program managers. Customers gain access to email, live chat, and dedicated Teams/Slack channels for Premier customers with an average response time of 20 minutes. Transcend believes that as privacy becomes more deeply intertwined with business growth, customers deserve highly responsive, helpful and powerful customer support to match.

“Transcend is a rare example of a vendor who has become a true partner. Our questions are answered so quickly – it feels like we’re on the same team. Transcend’s technology is impressive, but it’s the incredible support that takes it to the next level,” noted Piotr Wurst, Data Privacy Specialist at Groupon.

For organizations ready to leave their legacy tools behind, Transcend’s white-glove Migration Accelerator is available now.