Synology ActiveProtect boosts enterprise data protection

Synology releases ActiveProtect, a new line of data protection appliances designed to provide enterprises a unified backup solution with simplicity, security and scalability.

ActiveProtect integrates backup software, servers, and backup repositories into a seamless, unified platform. This streamlined solution enables businesses to secure their data with ease while minimizing the complexities and costs typically associated with enterprise backup systems.

“Data protection should not be an obstacle to business success. It should help enable success,” said Jia-Yu Liu, EVP at Synology. “ActiveProtect is the culmination of two decades of experience in hardware and software engineering, shaped by our ongoing collaboration with businesses worldwide and more than half of Fortune 500 companies. With ActiveProtect, we’re setting a new standard for what businesses can expect from their data protection solutions.”

Key features of ActiveProtect:

Unified, all-in-one solution : ActiveProtect combines backup, recovery, and management into a single appliance. By eliminating the need for separate hardware, software, and ongoing maintenance, businesses now have a simple, consolidated solution that saves time, reduces overhead, and simplifies IT operations.

: ActiveProtect combines backup, recovery, and management into a single appliance. By eliminating the need for separate hardware, software, and ongoing maintenance, businesses now have a simple, consolidated solution that saves time, reduces overhead, and simplifies IT operations. Comprehensive coverage across platforms : ActiveProtect delivers robust security for all enterprise workloads, ensuring comprehensive data protection. It empowers organizations to implement a reliable 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategy for PCs, Macs, virtual machines, databases, file servers, and Microsoft 365 accounts, guaranteeing that data is both secure and easily recoverable. With ActiveProtect’s built-in hypervisor, users can test backups at any time, while its intuitive interface simplifies management by consolidating all backups into a single, unified dashboard.

: ActiveProtect delivers robust security for all enterprise workloads, ensuring comprehensive data protection. It empowers organizations to implement a reliable 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategy for PCs, Macs, virtual machines, databases, file servers, and Microsoft 365 accounts, guaranteeing that data is both secure and easily recoverable. With ActiveProtect’s built-in hypervisor, users can test backups at any time, while its intuitive interface simplifies management by consolidating all backups into a single, unified dashboard. Scalable management for global enterprises : The ActiveProtect Manager (APM) console supports up to 150,000 workloads or 2,500 sites, offering unparalleled scalability and providing enterprise-grade data visibility and control. This centralized dashboard empowers IT teams with the tools they need to efficiently monitor and manage data protection at scale.

: The console supports up to 150,000 workloads or 2,500 sites, offering unparalleled scalability and providing enterprise-grade data visibility and control. This centralized dashboard empowers IT teams with the tools they need to efficiently monitor and manage data protection at scale. Advanced security and protection : ActiveProtect integrates advanced features such as immutable backups, air-gap capabilities, and regulatory compliance support, providing a robust defense against evolving cyber threats.

: ActiveProtect integrates advanced features such as immutable backups, air-gap capabilities, and regulatory compliance support, providing a robust defense against evolving cyber threats. Operational Efficiency at Scale: ActiveProtect optimizes data storage and operational costs with global source-side deduplication, enabling businesses to perform fast, incremental backups while minimizing storage requirements and reducing network load.

ActiveProtect optimizes data storage and operational costs with global source-side deduplication, enabling businesses to perform fast, incremental backups while minimizing storage requirements and reducing network load. Transparent and flexible pricing model: Stop paying per workload. With ActiveProtect, businesses gain the freedom of a one-time purchase, eliminating recurring costs. Once installed, ActiveProtect allows users to back up as many workloads as your storage allows. Businesses can manage up to three backup servers license-free, with optional CMS licenses available for larger, multi-appliance deployments. This approach offers predictability and greater control over budget planning.

ActiveProtect is available globally through Synology’s extensive distributor and partner network.