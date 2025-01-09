Wireshark 4.4.3 released: Updated protocol support, bug fixes

Wireshark, the popular network protocol analyzer, has reached version 4.4.3. Wireshark offers deep inspection across hundreds of protocols, live and offline analysis, and display filters. With multi-platform support, VoIP analysis, and capture file compatibility, it’s perfect for professionals seeking intuitive GUI or TTY-mode network troubleshooting and analysis capabilities.

Wireshark 4.4.3 bug fixes

Potential mismatch in GSM MAP dissector for uncertainty radius and filter key.

Macro eNodeB ID and Extended Macro eNodeB ID not decoded by User Location Information.

The NFSv2 Dissector appears to be swapping Character Special File and Directory in mode decoding.

CMake discovers Strawberry Perl’s zlib DLL when it shouldn’t.

VOIP Calls call flow displaying hours.

Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-12-26-7898.pcap.

sFlow: Incorrect length passed to header sample dissector.

wsutil: Should link against -lm due to missing fabs() when built with -fno-builtin.

Updated protocol support

ARTNET, ASN.1 PER, BACapp, BBLog, BT BR/EDR RF, CQL, Diameter, DOF, ECMP, FiveCo RAP, FTDI FT, GSM COMMON, GTPv2, HCI_MON, HSRP, HTTP2, ICMPv6, IEEE 802.11, Kafka, LTE RRC, MBIM, MMS, Modbus/TCP, MPEG PES, NAS-EPS, NFS, NGAP, NR RRC, PLDM, PN-DCP, POP, ProtoBuf, PTP, RLC, RPC, RTCP, sFlow, SIP, SRT, TCP, UCP, USBCCID, Wi-SUN, and ZigBee ZCL

Wireshark is available for free download here. Installers for Windows, macOS, and source code are available.